$10.1M BOS Contract Awarded for NSF Deveselu, Romania

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central awarded a $10.1 million modification to previously-awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract July 26, 2024, to Vectrus Systems Corp., for Base Operations Support (BOS) services at Naval Support Facility Deveselu, Romania.



The contract modification provides an additional 12 months of BOS services under the basic contract and brings the total cumulative face value to $50,477,836.



"BOS contracts are critical to the success of military operations," said Juan Jimenez Arocho, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central, director of Public Works. "The BOS contractor is an integral partner for facility maintenance and operational support, which allows the U.S. military to maintain its forward presence in this key strategic location by providing a wide range of services."



Facilities management is a crucial aspect of BOS. It involves the maintenance and upkeep of the physical infrastructure of the installation. This includes everything from repairing buildings and roads to managing utilities and waste disposal.



BOS services to be performed, but is not limited to, all management and administration, fire and emergency services, materials and supply services, galley, unaccompanied housing, facility management and investment, custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management, grounds maintenance and landscaping, pavement clearance, utility management, transportation services and environmental services to provide base operation support services.



The base contract was awarded on Feb. 12, 2020, to Vectrus Systems Corp., as a result of full and open competition using best-value source selection procedures.



This option year four period will be executed from Aug. 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025. Work will be performed at NSF Deveselu.



The Department of Defense contract announcement can be read at https://www.defense.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/3851872/



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC Europe Africa Central manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,300 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.

