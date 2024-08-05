Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Shawn Yarborough

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea– U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shawn Yarborough, 51st Operational Support Squadron airfield management operations supervisor, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2024.



Airfield Management is responsible for maintaining safe, secure and efficient airfield environments to ensure aircraft can take off or land at a moment’s notice.



Yarbrough’s duties include conducting routine safety inspections, coordinating maintenance, overseeing airport pavements, maintaining visual navigational aids and facilities, enforcing airfield design criteria and other airfield operations procedures.



“The biggest thing that we focus on as airfield managers is the safety of the airfield,” said Yarborough. “It’s up to us to verify that all components of the airfield are safe for aircraft to operate.”



His responsibilities enable him with the authority to represent the entire airfield in the absence of higher airfield management personnel, relying on his expertise and critical decision making skills to ensure that the ground is safe for aircraft to takeoff and land.



Yarborough’s dedication to improvement is non-stop, both in the workplace and his personal life with the pursuit of his bachelor’s degree in project management.



Recently, Yarborough has improved his unit by being the primary coordinator for the activation of an alternate landing surface, allowing base aircraft to land on a shorter portion of the runway during emergencies or contingencies. Completing this task allowed Yarborough to discover ways to improve the efficiency of processes within Airfield Management, where he is working with his leadership to make essential updates to checklists to increase shop effectiveness.



Yarborough’s dedication to his work and helping others contributes to the success of the “Fight Tonight” mission.



Congratulations to Yarborugh for earning the title of Mustang of the Week!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 02:09 Story ID: 478052 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Hometown: CRETE, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Shawn Yarborough, by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.