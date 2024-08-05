REDCOM Everett hosts Seattle Returning Warrior Workshop

SEATTLE (Aug. 5, 2024) — Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command (REDCOM) Everett hosted a Returning Warrior Workshop (RWW) at the Seattle Renaissance Hotel from Aug. 2-4, 2024, dedicated to aiding Sailors reintegrating into civilian life.

The RWW, part of the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, supports Reserve Component (RC) Sailors who have recently returned from deployment, mobilization or individual augmentee (IA) assignment. It provides a supportive environment where Sailors and their loved ones can explore and address reintegration challenges, offering a unique opportunity to relax, reconnect and rebuild relationships.

“This workshop is a valuable resource that Sailors can utilize when returning home,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Ashlee MacDermaid, RWW guest. “The weekend will give them a bunch of tools for their toolbox to help deal with home life, work life or identifying what their goals are after deployment.”

The workshop opened Friday evening with a check-in and optional buffet dinner. Conducted in civilian attire at an off-base location, it created a relaxed atmosphere away from the usual military setting. Throughout the weekend, participants engaged in various sessions covering topics such as communication skills, financial planning and mindfulness.

Capt. Chris Peppel, commander of REDCOM Everett, delivered the opening remarks Saturday morning. He reminded attendees that he was not just there as a speaker, but as a fellow returning warrior who understands the challenges they face. Peppel emphasized that while Sailors make a significant commitment to the Navy, their families also make a vital commitment to them.

"The Returning Warrior Workshop is a chance to reflect on your deployment – to gain additional tools to look at it from a different perspective," Peppel said. "I probably didn't do a great job of looking at my time away from my spouse's perspective, that's one thing I’m interested in learning more about this weekend."

A notable feature of the workshop was the interactive storytelling session, allowing participants to share their deployment experiences and connect with others facing similar challenges.

Jolie Harris, the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program specialist for REDCOM Everett, explained, "These workshops were designed to offer strategies for personal, mental, and emotional growth by supporting Sailors and their loved ones as they adjusted to post-mobilization life. We bring together a dedicated group of facilitators, speakers and resource representatives to provide a one-of-a-kind experience with a lifelong impact. The tools we offer help Sailors and their families address reintegration challenges, improving their overall well-being outside of their roles in the Navy."

Saturday afternoon breakout sessions included workshops on improving relationships, understanding temperament and parenting and managing post-deployment financial challenges. Attendees also had access to group and individual counseling sessions with trained mental health professionals.

Saturday evening started with a social hour and concluded with a banquet of honor. Several members of REDCOM Everett staff, who volunteered to help facilitate the event, conducted a POW/MIA ceremony, and a guest speaker closed out the night.

On Sunday, sessions focused on spiritual resilience, mindfulness and dealing with failure. Peppel closed the workshop by expressing gratitude to all participants and urging attendees to carry forward the tools and lessons learned during the RWW.

"It was mentally enriching, exciting, energizing," Peppel reflected. "I enjoyed meeting people who have been through similar experiences as my wife and I and learning that others found better ways to cope or had similar challenges to us. Given that rank is de-emphasized during RWW, we get the message that despite age, experience level or any other measure – we all go through the same challenges and can understand one another on a common foundation."

Peppel emphasized the value of the workshop for all attendees. "RWWs are rich with resources – you'll get a chance to hear from and interact with many organizations who can provide you access to resources to make you better and stronger," he said. "From counseling, to financial planning to retirement preparations, it's all there. You just have to engage!"

As participants departed, many expressed gratitude for the resources and support provided by the RWW. The weekend demonstrated the Navy's dedication to supporting Sailors and their families through the complexities of transitioning back to post-mobilization life.

For more information about Returning Warrior Workshops and the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, visit their website at www.yellowribbon.mil.

