The CDC Updates Pet Travel Regulations

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released new pet guidelines for dogs re-entering the United States to be implemented August 1, 2024. These new guidelines are aimed at preventing dogs infected with rabies from entering the country.



With new steps to take for all dog owners, please refer to the following article and embedded resources to ensure you are on track for a seamless pet movement.



Step 1: Visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Website at https://www.cdc.gov/importation/dogs/index.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fimportation%2Fdogs%2Fenter-the-us.html



This website will provide all necessary information regarding the recent changes and implementation of new guidelines.



Here you will be able to view the country specific requirements for traveling with your pet. Countries are listed are the high-risk countries for dog rabies. If the country is not listed on the website, it is considered a dog rabies-free or low-risk country. Countries in the Indo-Pacific region that are higher risk include Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and North Korea; but please refer to the list to determine whether or not you are travelling from a high-risk country.



Step 2: Obtain the necessary vaccination documentation.



If you are travelling from a high-risk country, you will need:



The CDC Dog Import Form receipt. You complete this form online. It will only take a few minutes if you have the required information available. (https://cdc-786687.workflowcloud.com/forms/090dc543-7b2f-4538-b2c7-2919d12ecc73)



A Certification of Foreign Rabies Vaccination and Microchip form. This form is filled out by your veterinarian and endorsed by an official government veterinarian.



If not included on the form above, you will also need a valid rabies serology titer report from a CDC-approved laboratory.



Dogs must have a reservation at a CDC-registered animal care facility. If you do not have a valid rabies serology titer, this must include a 28-day quarantine reservation.



Dogs must have a microchip that can be detected with a universal scanner to identify them. The microchip must be implanted before getting the rabies vaccine, or else the vaccine will be invalid. The microchip number must be included on all required forms and supporting documents.



Dogs must appear healthy upon arrival.



Dogs must be at least 6 months old at time of entry



The only required documentation for dogs entering or returning to the United States that have been only in dog rabies-free or low-risk countries in the past 6 months is the CDC Dog Import Form. (https://cdc-786687.workflowcloud.com/forms/090dc543-7b2f-4538-b2c7-2919d12ecc73)



Step 3: Upon entering the country, show the receipt(s) (printed or electronically) to U.S. customs officials or airlines (if applicable). In addition to the receipt, dogs MUST appear healthy upon arrival. Dogs MUST be at least 6 months old at time of entry or return to the U.S. Dogs must have a microchip that can be detected with a universal scanner to identify them.





Additional information:



The CDC Dog Import Form can be filled out on the day of travel. We recommend completing it a few days or up to six months before travel from a dog rabies-free or low-risk country, just to be prepared.



Each dog must have its own form. If you are bringing more than one dog into the U.S., you will need one form per dog.



The cost of the CDC Dog Import Form is free.



For detailed instructions on filling the form out, please refer to this link. (https://www.cdc.gov/importation/dogs/dog-import-form-instructions.html#cdc_generic_section_2-dogs-coming-from-dog-rabies-free-or-low-risk-countries)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 19:00 Story ID: 478046 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The CDC Updates Pet Travel Regulations, by SrA Victoria Cowan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.