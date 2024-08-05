185th Air Refueling Wing Airmen learn to use the RTIC aboard the KC-135R Stratotanker

Photo By Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Stoos, a boom operator with the185th Air Refueling...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Stoos, a boom operator with the185th Air Refueling Wing, Sioux City, Iowa, learns and trains to operate the Real Time Information in the Cockpit (RTIC) system on the KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., Aug 5, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig) see less | View Image Page

Alpena Combat Readiness Training, Michigan – U.S. airmen with the 185th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), Sioux City, Iowa, train to operate the Real Time Information in the Cockpit (RTIC) system on the KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 (NS 24-2) at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center.



The RTIC data link system provides the capability to receive and transmit mission-critical information such as friendly forces, targets, and enemy threat locations on the avionics display in the aircraft cockpit.



The KC-135R’s primary role is providing refueling support to other military aircrafts, but now the RTIC system will enhance the Stratotanker’s abilities through data link connectivity in the sky. With the RTIC systems Link 16 capability and J-REAP Alpha, the aircrew no longer has to be within earshot of the battlefield to receive or transmit information via radio.



“We're finally going to be an extra piece in that [data] link picture,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Kludt, a KC-135R Stratotanker pilot with the 185th ARW. “It's a huge help for us, because we can now finally be a part of that picture and see the actual fight instead of just hearing it.”



Prior to the RTIC system being installed, the KC-135R’s aircrew relied heavily on command and control assets from ground stations and other air platforms to relay threats in the area, locations for refueling aircrafts, and critical mission information.



“At this point now, we would be able to actually send messages back and forth, not using our radios,” said Kludt. “We just send data link messages; helps us with staying more secure. And we can also go out and do more missions, whether it be air refueling, get tasked to go somewhere or identify threats.”



Being able to see the digital battlefield makes the KC-135R a bigger asset in future conflicts. The Stratotanker will help extend operations, not just with refueling, but with data that the platform can now provide according to Kludt.



In order to properly use the RTIC system, the 185th ARW took the opportunity to come to NS24-2 train on the system with other units.



“We finally get to go out and see a big network picture,” said Kludt. “Being here at Northern Strike to finally be able to use it and show my crews how to use it; it’s going to help a lot more with the buy-in and getting involved in using it.”



Kludt said the 185th ARW will use the RTIC system to interact with other air units from Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio, along with the ground station working during NS 24-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center. He said it will be beneficial to use it and see it for real instead of just on a PowerPoint.





The RTIC system with Link 16 and J-REAP Alpha capabilities gives the KC-135R Stratotanker ability to see across the world. For the KC-135R, using the RTIC system will help answer the problem of dispersed operations as the U.S. Air Force moves forward with Agile Combat Employment which aims to improve effectiveness and survivability of combat aircraft.



