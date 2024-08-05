AFMC Accelerator seeks innovative, visionary ideas through Sept. 13

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command is seeking innovative, visionary ideas from Airmen, Guardians and civilians to shape change and propel the mission into the future.



The AFMC Accelerator innovation campaign is open now through Sept. 13 for submissions that address five key senior leader-endorsed problem sets:



1. How might AFMC leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, or autonomous systems to enhance mission effectiveness and efficiency?



2. How might AFMC improve surge capabilities as it relates to Agile Combat Employment (ACE)?

-Demands to consider include:

--facilities

--manpower

--time

--transportation

--carcasses

--funding requirements



3. How might AFMC create a counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) capability that has a high probability of denial yet can be procured and operated on the same side of the cost curve as our adversaries’ fielded threat systems?



4. How might AFMC develop a more flexible, less permanent, rapidly deployable, and cheaper solution to meet infrastructure and/or sustainment requirements?



5. How might AFMC accelerate automation, digital transformation and digital engineering efforts across the Command?



AFMC personnel can submit their ideas at https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/TncaTqTv8H.



Submissions will be reviewed by AFMC senior leaders, with finalists announced on Oct. 1. Finalists will have an opportunity to present their ideas at the fall AFMC Senior Leader Conference.



For more information, individuals can contact the Commanders Accelerated Initiatives team at AFMC.CDX.Workflow@us.af.mil.

