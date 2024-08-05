STARCOM, Delta 10, has Change of Command at Patrick SFB

Space Training and Readiness Command Guardians have a new home at Florida's Space Coast.



STARCOM's unit, Space Delta 10, charged with developing doctrine, tactics, wargaming, and lessons learned, was welcomed to Patrick Space Force Base with a change of command – and location – here today.



U.S. Space Force Col. Jack D. Fulmer II relinquished command of Delta 10, paving the way for Col. Shannon DaSilva to take the helm at Patrick SFB.



Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba, STARCOM Commander, praised Fulmer's leadership, stating, "When Jay took command in September 2021, he faced limited resources in terms of personnel, facilities, and equipment. Despite these challenges, he exceeded all expectations and established a solid foundation for Delta 10, laying the cornerstone for the Space Force. We are deeply grateful for Jay and his team’s accomplishments.”



DaSilva, a distinguished ROTC graduate at Purdue University, began her career in the Air Force in 2003, serving in various roles, including missile operations, range control, and mission flight control. She transferred to the Space Force in October 2020.



Before assuming command of Delta 10, DaSilva was the Deputy Director of Operations at Space Systems Command and supported the Assured Access to Space mission at Patrick SFB, overseeing enterprise integration, space access, and future operations.



"Our Guardians are in excellent hands," said Sejba. "Shannon was already a strong partner to STARCOM in her previous assignment, and we are eager to see her lead Delta 10 in a new way. It will be a big challenge, but I know she is up for it.”



In her inaugural address as commander, DaSilva expressed enthusiasm for the new role and the future of Delta 10. "It is an absolute honor to follow the inaugural commander, Col Fulmer, as the next leader of Space Delta 10," said DaSilva. "I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to join this talented team of professionals as we put down roots at Patrick Space Force Base. I look forward to partnering with the talent in the Florida modeling & simulation community to lead the Space Force’s wargames, lessons learned, and doctrine, tactics and concept development into the future to make a difference for our Service and our Nation in the era of Great Power Competition.”



In his farewell remarks, Col. Fulmer reflected on his time leading Delta 10 and expressed confidence in its future under DaSilva's command. “Leading this unit has been the honor of my career. Our journey has been one of innovation, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the Guardians of our service,” said Fulmer. “No one is more qualified to assume command than Col DaSilva, and I’m confident that her fresh perspective is exactly what Delta 10 needs to continue its rise to the next level and beyond.”



Space Training and Readiness Command, established in 2021, comprises five subordinate Space Deltas: Delta 1, Delta 10, Delta 11, Delta 12, and Delta 13. The command is responsible for developing U.S. Space Force Guardians and validating capabilities and concepts to ensure Space Force combat effectiveness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 17:00 Story ID: 478033 Location: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STARCOM, Delta 10, has Change of Command at Patrick SFB, by Ethan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.