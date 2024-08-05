Team Kingsley Airmen support Oregon wildfire response

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar | Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing, Oregon Air National Guard, pose for a group photo...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar | Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing, Oregon Air National Guard, pose for a group photo as they prepare to support wildland firefighting operations in Oregon, July 31, 2024 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. This team of drill status guardsmen was called to State Active Duty through the program called OPLAN Smokey-- a state cooperation that allows National Guard members to support fighting wildland fires that are of such size, scope and complexity that they exceed the normal operational capacity of Oregon Department of Forestry's available personnel and resources. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar) see less | View Image Page

Twenty-two Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing departed Kingsley Field on July 31, 2024, to support firefighting operations in Eastern Oregon.



“It is important for the National Guard to respond and support our civilian partners when disaster strikes,” said Col. Micah Lambert, 173rd FW deputy commander. “When the state is in need the National Guard answers the call. Always ready…Always there is our motto.”



Prior to departure, the team was issued the necessary gear needed for their mission including sleeping bags, clothing, and all necessary equipment. Additionally, a team from the Oregon Department of Forestry provided refresher training for the Airmen who had attended the initial Red Card training previously. Incident Qualifications Card training, commonly known as Red Card training, is necessary to become qualified for wildland firefighting operations.



These Airmen provide manpower to free up resources to enable firefighters to focus on the largest blazes. This group is working as a hand crew, cleaning up areas where the wildfire has already moved through.



“Crews patrol the black, burned areas, looking for hot spots…logs that are still smoldering, tree roots that are burning underground etc.,” said Lt. Col. Michael Balzotti, 173rd Fighter Wing chief of wing plans. “These areas can continue to burn for weeks and reignite if ideal conditions persist. Once the hot spot is identified and isolated, crews apply water to cool the area and then the fire tools to remove the burning material.”



In addition, the hand crews are digging fire lines to prevent any fire from spreading. “Crews use their tools to systematically remove portions of the ground cover to get down to bare, mineral soil, which cannot burn,” said Balzotti.



The Kingsley Airmen are assisting with Falls Fire and Telephone Fire near Burns, Oregon.



Additionally, one Airman is supporting firefighting efforts as a Liaison Officer between the Air and Army National Guard in the Joint Operations Center in Salem, Oregon. Their role is to coordinate between to the two organizations to communicate and organize activities.



“To the Airmen who are participating I just want to say, ‘thank you’,” said Lambert. “These are drill status guardsmen who have fulltime employment in our communities as teachers, mortgage administration, law enforcement, and much more. A few even live out of state and had to quickly travel to Oregon to respond.”



Lambert added that this selfless service epitomizes what it means to be a National Guardsman.



“These Airmen put their lives on hold to answer the call to assist in protecting Oregonians,” said Lambert. “They are a great reflection of what being a Guardsman is all about.”