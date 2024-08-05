Retired Servicemembers and Veterans gather at Fort Buchanan for the Retired Soldier Council

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Members of local Veteran Service Organizations (VSO), military units, federal agencies, and garrison leadership met on Aug. 7 at the installation's headquarters to participate in the quarterly Fort Buchanan Retired Soldier Council.



Retired Maj. Gen. Marta Carcana and Col. Charles N. Moulton, installation commander, chaired the encounter.



'Thank you for taking time out of your schedules to be here today. It is always an honor to serve with so many people focused on our mission. I encourage all to have an open discussion on the different items on the agenda. I expect this to be a very constructive meeting,' said Carcana.



Meanwhile, during his opening remarks, Moulton reflected on the VSO's important role in improving operations at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.



"This is one of my favorite meetings. Everyone in this group shines a spotlight on the military, Soldiers, and their families. You are a great example of how servicemembers continue serving the community. I am always interested in your thoughts on how to make Fort Buchanan a better place," said Moulton.



The installation leader seized the opportunity to discuss several upcoming events and changes around the post. One change discussed was the reserved parking slots at the Army and Airforce Exchange System (AAFES) facilities.



"We have reduced the reserved parking slots at the AAFES facilities so we can bring the handicapped, expecting mothers, and surviving spouses closer to the building's doors. The Army, as an organization, is considering eliminating reserved parking slots at some point in the future," said Moulton.



During the meeting different members of the Garrison staff presented important information, including the Fort Buchanan Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the Directorate of Human Resources and the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, among others.



For retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Cristino Lozada, the meeting greatly benefits the military community.



"This installation must remain in contact with the military community; this council is the link for that relationship. This is the only U.S. Army installation in Puerto Rico; therefore, all the veterans who are part of the local community come to this installation," said Lozada, the council's recorder and president of the Association of the United States Army, Puerto Rico chapter.



Retired Soldiers Councils serve as advisory bodies to the Garrison Commander on matters relating to Retired Soldiers. They consist predominantly of Retired Soldier volunteers who serve as the primary interface between the Retired Soldier Community and the garrison commander, who is responsible for the day-to-day operation and management of installations and base support services.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and to facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

