IWTC Monterey staffer named CIWT Domain Sailor of the Year

By: Chief Petty Officer Caitlin Chama

Information Warfare Training Command Monterey



MONTEREY, Calif. – Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Borras, an instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey, was selected as Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Domain Sailor of the Year for fiscal year 2024.



Borras, an aviation boatswain’s mate (equipment), was recognized during an awards ceremony June 7 at Kent Navy Yard onboard Presidio of Monterey.



Cmdr. Miles Alvarez, IWTC Monterey commanding officer, praised Borras and his contributions to the command.



“Petty Officer Borras is an absolutely outstanding Sailor and has gone above and beyond at every step to support the Sailors here at IWTC Monterey,” Alvarez said. “He represents the best of this command, and we are proud of his many accomplishments. His hard work, initiative and commitment to training future information warfare professionals has prepared our Sailors to fight and win across all aspects of information warfare.”



Borras served as an instructor, career counselor and department-leading petty officer at IWTC Monterey.



He conducted 27 career development boards, processed seven reenlistments, executed five selective reenlistment bonuses totaling $150,000 and earned the 2023 Retention Excellence Award. As department-leading petty officer, he mentored one chief petty officer and led six petty officers, resulting in a fiscal year 2023 Junior Sailor of the Year recognition.



Before reaching the CIWT domain level, Borras first competed against two geographic locations to earn to the title of IWTC Monterey Sailor of the Year.



“Competing at the local level wasn’t easy because I knew the caliber of the first classes I was up against,” Borras recalled. “I didn’t want to disappoint the board members, especially because I work with them every day and I wanted to make a good impression.”



Hearing about his selection as CIWT Domain Sailor of the Year was particularly special for Borras, as he just returned from a rafting trip in the Grand Canyon.



“All the good news after an amazing trip put me over the moon,” he added. “Truly indescribable how good it felt that I made my command proud.”



As the CIWT nominee, Borras competed against 14 petty officers from across Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).



“I knew that if I had come this far, my package would be competitive at NETC,” he said. “It wouldn’t be a walk in the park, but I knew I had a fighting chance.”



Borras described the NETC-level competition as an intense but rewarding experience.



“It was very intimidating to sit in a virtual conference room with so many master chiefs, but once the questions started, it was like having an intelligent conversation with a wise mentor,” he said.



Although not selected as NETC Sailor of the Year, Borras said he felt proud of his achievements.



“I could live with the results knowing that at the NETC level, I was one of the top 14 first class petty officers of over 7,000,” he added. “My command and everyone who helped me get as far as I did were proud of me no matter what.”



Borras credits his success to the support of his command, peers and junior Sailors.



“I would not be the leader I am without their motivation,” he said.

