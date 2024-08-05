Big Red One Takes On The Daddy Of Em’ All

CHEYENNE, WYOMING – The 1st Infantry Division, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard (CGMCG) attended the 127th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) to provide communities the opportunity to meet their Army through displays of cavalry horsemanship and military tradition.

Cheyenne Frontier Days bills itself as the World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration with an annual attendance of 200,000 people.



“Nowhere else do we get to showcase our abilities on a bigger stage in front of a bigger crowd,” said U.S. Army Cpl. Preston Klinger, CGMCG Unit Public Affairs and Operations Specialist.

For the past three years, the CGMCG showcased its capabilities, securing its spot yearly at the rodeo and fostering strong ties with the local community.



“Our mission is to go out and represent the division and the Army, while showcasing some of the incredible opportunities the Army holds for potential future Soldiers,” said Klinger.



The CGMCG is a truly unique opportunity in the Army, open to all active-duty soldiers., “The troopers of the CGMCG are all active-duty Soldiers on temporary assignment with the unit. They are taught to ride in their 60-day candidacy and come from almost every military occupational specialty (MOS). Each trooper recognizes the honor and responsibility of representing both the First Infantry Division and the United States Army,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Elizabeth O’Bryan, the CGMCG company executive officer.



This assortment of Soldiers from different MOS backgrounds support events like CFD in hopes of broadening and fortifying the Army's relationships with communities all over the nation.

“The CGMCG capitalizes on its community outreach by supporting local events to Fort Riley and also hitting the road to participate in rodeos, youth camps, colors presentations at sports events, ceremonial events, cavalry competitions, the Pony Express, historical re-enactments, parades, the list goes on,” said O’Bryan. “Wherever the CGMCG can support and build positive relationships with communities, the team will be there!”



As the 127th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) comes to an end, the 1st Infantry Division Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard is already anticipating the 128th annual CFD in 2025 and is gearing for a performance better than the last one.

