Pacific Marines, U.S. Ambassador Commemorate 82nd Anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal

Archbishop Christopher Cardone gives the opening prayer during the 82nd Anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal Ceremony at the Guadalcanal American Memorial in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Aug. 7, 2024. The ceremony commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the battle, and served to honor the fallen and strengthen the U.S. relationship with the Solomon Islands and other Pacific allies and partners. The historic battle was codenamed Operation Watchtower and was the first major offensive and decisive victory for the allied forces in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

HONIARA, Solomon Islands – Pacific Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, as well as the U.S. Ambassador to Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, and Vanuatu, hosted the 82nd Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Battle of Guadalcanal at the American War Memorial, Aug. 7, 2024.



“Today, as we gather to honor the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, we pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who fought bravely in this crucial campaign,” reflected U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian Mulvihill, commanding officer, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin. “Their legacy continues to inspire our commitment to peace and collaboration in the Pacific. We are privileged to stand alongside our Allies and friends to remember and celebrate their enduring heroism.”



The U.S. and its Allies commemorate the Battle of Guadalcanal annually, honoring the bravery and sacrifices of those who served, and highlighting the enduring legacy of their victory. This year’s event began with a sunrise ceremony at the American Memorial in Honiara which included keynote speakers, a wreath laying, and a moment of silence for the fallen.



“This commemoration is a powerful reminder of the deep bonds between the people of the United States and the Solomon Islands,” said Ann Marie Yastishock, U.S. Ambassador to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Republic of Vanuatu. “The Battle of Guadalcanal represents not only a turning point in World War II but also the strength of our enduring partnership.”



The commemoration highlights the strong and growing partnership between the United States and the Solomon Islands. Both nations are committed to enhancing their collaboration in regional security, sustainable development, and mutual support. This enduring relationship, grounded in shared history, paves the way for a future of continued cooperation and joint progress, reinforcing the deep bond of friendship and commitment between the two nations.



“As we reflect on the past,” Yastishock concluded, “we also reaffirm our dedication to working together for a peaceful and prosperous future.”



The Battle of Guadalcanal, which took place from August 7, 1942, to February 9, 1943, was a critical turning point in World War II’s Pacific Theatre. As the first major offensive by Allied forces in the Pacific, the battle aimed to stop Japanese expansion by gaining control of the strategically vital Guadalcanal Island in the Solomon Islands.