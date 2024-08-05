Second To None: The 2nd ARS leads the way for Bomber Task Force Support

Photo By 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula | A pilot from the 2nd Air Refueling Squadron depart a KC-46 Pegasus at Joint Base...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula | A pilot from the 2nd Air Refueling Squadron depart a KC-46 Pegasus at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 18, 2024. Around 65 service members and three KC-46 Pegasus tankers from the 2nd Air Refueling Squadron, 305th Maintenance Operations Group, 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 305th Maintenance Squadron, 305th Operations Support Squadron, and the 87th Logistics Readiness Squadron rapidly mobilized for a 33-day deployment in support of the Bomber Task Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Around 65 service members and three KC-46 Pegasus tankers from the 2nd Air Refueling Squadron, 305th Maintenance Operations Group, 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 305th Maintenance Squadron, 305th Operations Support Squadron, and the 87th Logistics Readiness Squadron rapidly mobilized following a mission call for support from the Bomber Task Force.



The 2nd ARS, within their AFFORGEN Available To Commit Phase, stood ready to activate crews and jets. On May 17, 2024, a team comprising of aircrew, maintainers, and support personnel assembled and deployed to the Indo-Pacific theater. For 33 days, the total force team employed their refined tactics and techniques in deployment-style operations, executing real-world tasks and contingency response missions throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.



“Our members have always displayed the highest level of professionalism, and they did not disappoint on this deployment” said U.S Air Force Captain Andrew Atehortua, Operations Flight Commander and Bomber Task Force Operations Officer, 2nd Air Refueling Squadron. “Regardless of the launch time, our crews, maintenance, and support were ready around the clock to support any mission asked of them.”



During this period the mission-ready Airmen of the 305 AMW completed 32 Bomber Task Force missions, totaling 224.1 hours of rapid global mobility operations delivering 1.77 million pounds of fuel to 42 mission partners and allies. These mission-ready Airmen also airlifted over 92,000 pounds of cargo and mission-essential personnel.



“Maintenance and Support personnel are the absolute backbone of these taskings!” said Atehortua as he reflects on the critical role of key elements of the team. “They worked around the clock to make sure the tails were ready to go. Superb maintenance led to 100% aircraft generation with three KC-46 tankers at a 96.7% launch rate.”



In addition to their primary mission, the crews provided crucial support for Exercise Valiant Shield 2024. This joint and multinational field training exercise in the Indo-Pacific region highlighted the importance of integrating forces from all service branches and allied nations. The exercise showcased precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain operations, reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. During five exercise support sorties, the team demonstrated how mobility and joint forces leverage timely and relevant intelligence to enable dynamic mission execution. This effort aligns with the Department of the Air Force’s reoptimization during an era of Great Power Competition, ensuring our forces stay ahead of competitors.



The Bomber Task Force Support crew returned to home station on June 18, 2024, having achieved complete mission success. Their extensive training and preparation paid off, as Airmen from across the joint base demonstrated rapid global mobility from JB MDL without delay. Exercises like Valiant Shield also reinforce the development and implementation of Agile Combat Employment concepts vital for maintaining operational effectiveness and relevance in contested environments.



“The professionalism and flexibility displayed during our simultaneous Bomber Task Force and Exercise Valiant Shield support was truly Second To None” said Lt. Col. Joshua Crockett, 2nd Air Refueling Squadron commander. “In under two weeks, our team skillfully demonstrated JB MDL’s ability to project airpower across the globe and swiftly pivot to support a high-end fight scenario in real-time. It’s the epitome of “rapid global mobility” and what our combatant commanders demand. I’m confident the Mobility Airmen in our force element stand ready to overcome any pacing challenges that lie ahead based on what I just saw.”



JB MDL remains committed to executing the Department of the Air Force’s AFFORGEN deployment model. This evolving deployment concept ensures our mobility forces remain prepared to generate combat power and sustain lethality for the Joint Force in competition, crisis, and conflict.