Martin Army Community Hospital Creating a Patient-Centered Health Care System

FORT MOORE, Ga. – Martin Army Community Hospital (MACH) is embarking on an exciting new venture to transform how patients receive care. Selected as one of five military medical treatment facilities by the Defense Department, MACH is assisting the Defense Health Agency (DHA) design and implement a new healthcare model for military medicine. This initiative aims to change how patients access care, and providers deliver person-centered care.

Some of the specific improvements underway include revamping how appointments are made, and the types of appointments offered. Patients will have increased access to virtual appointments, allowing them to receive care on their schedule. Enhancements are also being made to lab and pharmacy access and patients’ ability to retrieve their health data. Patients will have access to new My Military Health capabilities and resources as well. This will empower them to take a more active role in managing their health. “Ultimately, this transition is not only about creating a system that is more responsive to our patients’ needs but also about developing a sustainable model for our clinical and administrative staff,” said Colonel John Taylor, Commander, MACH. “We feel fortunate to be given the opportunity to explore modern ways of delivering healthcare and creating value for our patients,” Taylor added.

Over the past several months, the dedicated team at MACH have been working tirelessly to create a system that is more accessible and responsive for its patients. This new venture at MACH represents a significant step forward in military healthcare, ensuring patients receive the best possible care in an efficient and manageable system.

“It’s an honor to assist the Military Health System in redesigning the future of military healthcare. The team at MACH has embraced the challenge of improving our process for those we are privileged to serve to allow them to receive high-quality care anytime, anywhere.” said Taylor.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 14:33 Story ID: 478005 Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Martin Army Community Hospital Creating a Patient-Centered Health Care System, by Jessie Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.