Same mission, new structure coming to 728th CSSB

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion gathered for one last battalion photo here, Aug. 2, 2024.



It was the last time the unit could be together in its current structure as some subordinate units prepare for deployment while the rest of the battalion prepares for reorganization and Army restructuring.



“The Army is going through transformational changes to ensure the continued security of our great nation is continuously met, as it is at the forefront of everything we do,” said Maj. Bryson Meczywor, commander of the 728th CSSB. “Change has always been part of our lineage and history and will continue to be into the future.”



According to Meczywor, the restructuring will have “very minimal” impact on Soldiers and their families. The unit compositions will largely remain the same, including armory locations. The 728th CSSB and its subordinate units currently serve under the 213th Regional Support Group, based in Allentown. After the restructuring, they will fall under a Division Support Brigade within the 28th Infantry Division, based in Harrisburg, and will be redesignated as the 728th Division Sustainment Support Battalion.



“As the units convert under the 728th DSSB, their left shoulder patch will change to the 28th ID Keystone, however the lineage and honors of the organization to include the heritage during the time the units were aligned under the 213 RSG will carry forward with each Soldier and the DSSB,” Meczywor said. “As part of the Army’s 2030 modernization efforts with Divisions programmed as the ‘Decisive Units of Action,’ the DSB and DSSB construct is designed to meet Division requirements for large-scale combat operations while incorporating principles of modularity to receive attached capabilities.”



The force restructuring is scheduled to take place in September 2026. The 252nd Composite Supply Company will be redesignated as Alpha Company, 728th DSSB. The 3622nd Sustainment Maintenance Company will be redesignated as Bravo Company, 728th DSSB. The 1067th Composite Truck Company will be redesignated as Charlie Company, 728th DSSB.



The 28th Finance Battalion will become a standalone battalion September 1, 2024, under the 213th RSG.



The 213th Personnel Company’s future, as to who they will report to, is still to be determined.



Soldiers with the 728th CSSB have served in numerous domestic and combat operations, including COVID-19 relief missions and deployments to the Middle East. Their selfless service, camaraderie and hard work have been noted Meczywor as traditions he hopes will carry over when they become the 728th DSSB.



“As the Army continues to evolve and change, our Pennsylvania National Guard units and Soldiers remain interwoven in our local communities,” Meczywor said. “For that reason, this conversion will be transparent to our local communities as our Soldiers remain part of the unit and our unit armories and facilities remain within their current communities.”

