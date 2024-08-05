Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Rollers Unite - Event Highlights Security Forces Squadron’s Dominance

    Jump! Nevada Air National Guard Airmen participate in Volleyball at the UNITE Event at Nevada Air National Guard

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber | Airman Ian Williams, an Air National Guardsman from the Nevada Air National Guard...... read more read more

    RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152nd Airlift Wing

    Nevada Air National Guard Base, July 9, 2024 — The High Rollers Unite event, a key morale and team-building competition at the Nevada Air National Guard base, concluded with the Security Forces Squadron emerging as the standout team.

    During this year’s event, the Security Forces Squadron demonstrated exceptional skill and teamwork, winning every event they competed in. Their performance underscored their dominance and solidified their reputation as top contenders in the annual competition.

    The High Rollers Unite event is funded each year to promote team cohesion and boost morale among the base personnel. This year’s successful competition was marked by enthusiastic participation from all units, as well as robust support from cheering sections.

    ““The UNITE event was perfect timing for the Security Forces,” said Chief Master Sgt. Paul Bright, Senior Enlisted Leader, 152nd Security Forces Squadron. “The event brought our Security Forces together fostering teamwork, camaraderie, and excitement. We had just conquered our June Super Drill and rigorous training so after winning the top prize for UNITE, it boosted morale and helped propel us through an exceptional Annual Training and very successful Resolute Hunter exercise over the next 20 days. I am so Proud of our High Roller Defenders – a truly awesome organization!”

    The Security Forces Squadron’s sweeping victory was a testament to their preparation and teamwork, setting a high standard for future events.

    The UNITE program empowers unit commanders to create new opportunities for recreational and cohesive activities to strengthen the bond between members within the unit.

