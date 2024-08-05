Oak Hill Arrives in Aksaz, Türkiye

AKSAZ, TÜRKIYE – The Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) arrived in Aksaz, Türkiye, for a scheduled port visit, July 26, 2024.



Cmdr. Jason Nowell, Oak Hill’s commanding officer, has scheduled office calls with Turkish government officials and naval officers, hosted a dinner aboard Oak Hill on July 26.



“Oak Hill’s port visit to Aksaz is an opportunity to further the flourishing U.S. and Türkiye relationship,” said Nowell. “Türkiye is a key NATO ally, with the second largest force in the alliance and geographically located at the strategic crossroads for Europe and Asia.”



While in Aksaz, Oak Hill’s Morale, Wellness, and Recreation (MWR) team have scheduled a variety of tours in Marmaris, Türkiye, for the ship’s crew to experience the historical landmarks and attractions the city has to offer.



“Each port visit has a lot of cultural and historical significance to the area,” said Chief Navy Career Counselor Brittany Cooper, an MWR representative aboard Oak Hill. “The crew was provided a list of MWR tours which enable opportunities to experience the local culture and area.”



Oak Hill is conducting operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) in the 6th Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) areas of operations, in support of maritime stability and security in defense of U.S., Allied, and partner interests.



The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is comprised of its flagship namesake, the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), Oak Hill, and the embarked 24th MEU (SOC).



The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) with a command element, Aviation Combat Element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team 1/8), and Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion 24.



For more than 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with U.S. Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



