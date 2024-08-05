Oak Hill Arrives in Thessaloniki, Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece – The Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) arrived in Thessaloniki, Greece, for a scheduled port visit July 3, 2024.

The visit to Thessaloniki highlighted the strong maritime relationship among the U.S., Allies and partners.

“Oak Hill has been making [preparations] by completing our replenishment at sea and briefing the Sailors and Marines on the area and all it has to offer,” said Cmdr. Jason Nowell, Oak Hill’s Commanding Officer, “The crew is very excited, they continuously amaze me with their focus and professionalism. Team 51's blue and green team are continuously performing maintenance and training, and studying and exercising to maintain peak personal and material readiness. Team 51 remains ready to execute any mission it's called to.”

The Morale, Wellness and Recreation (MWR) team aboard Oak Hill arranged buses to bring eager Sailors and Marines to Mount Olympus, Greece, to experience the rich history and mythology of the country.

“Mount Olympus was chosen for a tour because when you think about it, Greece is the birthplace of modern democracy, and Mount Olympus held an important role in the history and mythology of Greece.” said Ens. Ryan Palacios, Oak Hill’s MWR Officer.

Oak Hill is operating in the 6th Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) areas of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG is supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression

The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) includes the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), Oak Hill, and the embarked 24th MEU (SOC).

The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) with a command element, Aviation Combat Element (Medium Marine Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), t Element (Combat Logistics Battalion 24).

For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

