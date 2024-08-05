109th Airlift Wing Welcomes New Leader for 109th Mission Support Group

New York Air National Guard Col. Mark Wernersbach assumed command of the 109th Airlift Wing’s Mission Support Group from Col. Eric Underhill during a change of command ceremony at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York, on Sunday, Aug. 4.



Underhill, who led the group for the past three years, is now serving as the deputy wing commander.



Col. Robert Donaldson, the wing commander who presided over the ceremony, praised both men in his remarks.



“Today we celebrate the achievements of Col. Underhill and welcome Col. Wernersbach into his new role,” Donaldson said. “The 109th Mission Support Group has a bright future ahead under this leadership.”



In his remarks, Underhill praised the group's airmen for their accomplishments. "I want to thank the Mission Support Group, our squadron commanders, and all our outstanding MSG warriors. I knew there was a highly functional and capable team but didn’t realize how well the squadrons worked together. It is very impressive," he said.



Col. Wernersbach brings extensive experience. In 2018, he deployed as commander of the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron at Al Assad Air Force Base in Iraq. Shortly thereafter, he returned as operations officer for the 106th Rescue Wing’s Operations Support Squadron until 2022, when he became the commander of that squadron.



Most recently, Col. Wernersbach served as military advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Reserve Affairs and Airman and Guardian Readiness at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.



In his remarks, Wernersbach said he looks forward to continuing the legacy established by previous leaders of the support group as they move into the future.



“I am honored to take on this role and lead an outstanding group of professionals,” Col. Wernersbach stated. “Our mission remains critical, and I am ready to continue the standard of excellence established by Col. Underhill while we face down the challenge of continued preparation for great power competition around the globe.”



The 109th Mission Support Group provides essential services for the wing, including civil engineering, communications, security forces, and personnel management. The group plays a vital role in ensuring the wing's readiness and operational effectiveness, particularly in its unique mission of supporting operations at both the North and South pole as well as combat deployment of members around the world.



The 109th Airlift Wing, based in Scotia, New York, is renowned for its expertise in Arctic and Antarctic operations, providing critical airlift and logistical support to research missions in some of the world's most challenging environments.

Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 Story ID: 477991 Location: SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, US by MSgt Jamie Spaulding