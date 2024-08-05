Marines First, Brothers Always: Marine Promotes Twin Brother during 15th MEU Deployment

Photo By Cpl. Luis Agostini | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Morelli, left, the communications maintenance...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Luis Agostini | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Morelli, left, the communications maintenance chief assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sgt. Albert Morelli, an assistant patrol leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th MEU, pose for a photo in the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Aug. 4, 2024. Gunnery Sgt. Morelli and Sgt. Morelli, identical twins from Cheyenne, Wyoming, enlisted together in the Marine Corps in 2009 and are both underway aboard Boxer supporting the 15th MEU’s routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 5, 2024) — Marines everywhere know that red binders on the first of the month means promotions. As Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Morelli read a promotion warrant aboard USS Boxer Aug. 1, it was a curious sight for those in the formation.



When Morelli stepped in front of the Marine he was about to promote to the rank of sergeant, it was like a mirror. The nametapes were the same, the haircuts matched – and even their faces were identical.



The Morelli brothers are identical twins, deployed together aboard the same ship while serving with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.



“Being able to promote him while we’re both on the 15th MEU was a weird moment,” said Joseph Morelli, the communications maintenance chief assigned to the 15th MEU. “Especially because he promoted me to sergeant when he was originally transitioning out of the Marine Corps. It blew my mind.”



The pair enlisted in 2009 together, but now have a noticeable gap in rank – something that often causes Marines of the 15th MEU to do a double-take when they encounter the brother they haven’t met. Because they are identical twins, some may think Albert meritoriously jumped a few pay grades or Joseph was handed a serious demotion. The gap is due to Albert Morelli’s nine-year pause in his active duty career after one enlistment as a motor transport operator.



“I originally got out for my marriage,” explained Albert Morelli, who left active duty in 2013 and now serves as an assistant patrol leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th MEU. “I wanted to stay in, but it was what I thought was best.”



The transition to civilian life was no easy task for Albert Morelli – he missed the Marine Corps, and especially being around Marines. When he saw his brother as a successful recruiter in Wyoming, it increased his longing to get back in the fight, as Marines say. Albert realized his desire to serve his country as an active duty Marine had never left him.



“Everyone says if they had the chance they would get back in, but I truly needed to get back in,” said Albert Morelli. “Even the job I had wasn’t enough for me. I visited my brother’s recruiting station while he was playing a ‘Life as a Marine’ video and I had to put my sunglasses on because I started to cry.”



Albert was ready to reenlist. Over the previous three years, he had been enduring the lengthy and painful process of having a sleeve tattoo laser-removed to be eligible for reenlistment. By the time he was ready to swear his oath of enlistment again, he was only 12 days away from the age cutoff. However, with the help of his brother and multiple recruiters, Albert Morelli successfully rejoined the Marine Corps in 2022.



This enlistment would be different – he was now an infantry rifleman – a role with far different responsibilities and expectations than his first enlistment.



“Everyone told me I was dumb to try to get back in and that I couldn’t do it,” said Albert Morelli. “The only ones that supported me were my wife and brother. If I could tell anyone anything, it would be to never take ‘no’ for an answer."



As a result of Albert’s persistence, commitment, and his unyielding desire for continued service, the Morelli brothers are now in a literal sense the closest they have been since they lived together in Wyoming.



“I would have never anticipated us serving under the same unit and working on the same ship,” said Joseph Morelli about their time embarked aboard Boxer. “The experience was weird at first, and there were a lot of moving pieces leading up to our shared deployment. It’s awesome that it turned out like this.”



Although the Morellis support different elements of the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force, the two support each other as they pursue goals and milestones.



“I want to see him become a squad leader, and a platoon sergeant when he eventually completes Infantry Small Unit Leaders Course,” said Joseph Morelli.



Albert Morelli picked right up where his twin left off, sharing similar goals for his brother.



“He’s already well on his way to master sergeant,” said Albert. “Whatever he wants to do I know he can get out there and make it happen.”



Although these brothers-in-arms have demanding commitments while deployed aboard Boxer, they are still committed to finding time to spend together. The opportunity to deploy together is something they hope they don’t take for granted as they serve with their military family and actual family.



Brothers and Marines always, “semper fidelis” will forever mean something a little different to the Morellis.



EDITOR’S NOTE: Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.