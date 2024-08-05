Building the Future: Strong foundation, development and training pave the way for enlisted Reserve force

Photo By Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch | Development and Training Flight trainees assigned to the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch | Development and Training Flight trainees assigned to the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C. and 908th Flying Training Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., conduct a tour of Air Force Reserve Command headquarters, Robins Air Force Base, Ga. Aug. 3, 2024. The D&TF Program is intended to mentally and physically prepare Air Force Reserve members for the transition from civilian to military life in preparation for basic military training and technical school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch) see less | View Image Page

In the early morning hours of Saturday, August 3, 45 trainees stood in formation, ready to enter Air Force Reserve Command headquarters here. They were about to experience an in-depth introduction to what will be expected of them as future Airmen, as well as prepare for Basic Military Training and their job-specific technical school in the coming months.



These future Citizen Airmen are part of the Development and Training Flight, which is unique to the Reserve component and provides a standardized curriculum and physical training in preparation for BMT. It also aids in retaining trainees who may be waiting to ship out to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas – home of Air Force BMT.



“The program, just over a decade old, was initially created to overcome the challenge of trainees leaving the Air Force Reserve to go to another service due to longer-than-expected wait times of attending BMT,” said Master Sgt. Danielle Larios, executive assistant to the AFRC command chief master sergeant and Development and Training Flight program manager. “Today, there are 40 D&TF coordinators across the country who play a critical role in working with recruiters and liaisons at BMT and technical schools. Additionally, we developed a D&TF handbook a couple years ago to standardize the program and to make sure that everyone involved has clear lanes within the program.”



Larios stressed that the Development and Training program is not a replacement for BMT nor does it take anything away from it.



“We are not giving any of the trainees test answers,” she said. “However, we are giving them a leg-up prior to attending BMT by having them already know things like rank recognition, basic grooming standards, their reporting statement, and customs and courtesies. Additionally, roughly 90% of them are passing their physical training test with ‘Excellence’ at a score of 90 or above. This allows them to come to BMT confident and prepared mentally and physically.”



In addition to Larios’ role as the D&TF program manager, the coordinators are essential not only in leading and mentoring trainees under their direction but being the connective tissue among all involved to ensure trainees make it through BMT and technical school.



“I think having a strong relationship with your recruiting flight chief is essential to this job,” said Tech. Sgt. Jefferson Sanderson, D&TF coordinator with the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, who participated in the weekend immersion and training event.



“The coordinators are the middle person in the entire process. Trainees meet their recruiter, get their job, go through the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), enlist and then come to me. So, having a relationship with my recruiting flight chief has really made it possible for the flow of communication to get from the recruiters to me and the trainees. If we do it correctly, the trainee is aware and has less stress about the paperwork side of things prior to going to BMT. That's put at ease and they're able to focus more on the physical and the mental aspects of attending BMT.”



Senior Master Sgt. Tamika Culpepper, the Charleston flight chief for the 351st Recruiting Squadron, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, echoed Sanderson’s remarks about forging relationships between recruiters and D&TF coordinators.



“Tech. Sgt. Sanderson sits next door to my team and me, and is always talking to the recruiters about what's going on with their trainees, such as their ship date,” she said. “Working hand-in-hand like this improves customer service and the program overall. Additionally, it strengthens the trust and rapport between the recruiters, trainees and the coordinator.”



The weekend was not only an opportunity to build relationships, but also a chance for trainees to experience some critical 'firsts' as they start their military careers.



“This trip has prepared them for temporary duty travel before they leave for BMT,” said Culpepper. “They learned how to pack, be operational, and how to report and show up for duty. They will know the importance of teamwork, never leaving an Airman behind, and customs and courtesies. These are things these trainees will have experienced before getting to BMT.”



In addition to instilling the basic fundamentals of training within these future Airmen, they were fortunate to have a front-row seat to senior leadership, who impressed upon them the bigger picture of what serving is all about and the critical roles they will play in the Air Force Reserve’s future.



Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, AFRC’s director of Strategic Plans, Programs and Requirements, said, “We’re undergoing a lot of change in the Air Force and Air Force Reserve, and it’s exciting because you’re going to be participating in something that is absolutely necessary for our country’s defense and security going into the future. There are no extra or insignificant jobs. Everything you do is important, and each of you will be important as you get into your jobs.”



Merril also provided some expectation management for the trainees when they complete BMT and technical training and arrive at their units.



“Being a great Airman boils down to a couple things for me,” he said. “Number one, live by our core values: integrity first, service before self and excellence in all that you do. Second, be ready to go do your job and perform your mission at any time. You need to be physically, mentally and spiritually ready to go. You signed up for a higher standard of life in the military, and we expect you to uphold the standard of appearance and a culture of dignity and respect for everybody on your team and within your organization.”



Embracing standards and fostering a culture based on the Air Force's core values is a fundamental part of the D&TF coordinators' mentorship of trainees.



“I want to be able to help guide the trainees on their journey and understand why the culture and standards are important,” said Staff Sgt. Jamieroquai Cooper, 908th Flying Training Wing D&TF coordinator, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. “I recently had a conversation with a trainee about some of the standards and why they are important. I was able to connect with him by sharing a personal experience with the hope he will better understand and buy into the process. This motivates me.”



Trainees also shared their experiences about the D&TF program and how it positively influenced their decision to join the Reserve.



“It's been a really great experience, and I've learned a lot,” said Bridgette Nfodjo, a trainee assigned to the 315th AW D&TF. “I've met a lot of people and made a lot of friends. The program has mentally and physically prepared me as well. PT has been a little tough for me, but that's something I need to work on now and going forward. A lot of the things we learn pertain to what we do inside the classroom and for BMT. I believe that this program has gotten me ready…and I'm ready!”



Tyler Cooper, a trainee assigned to the 908th FTW, said, “The D&TF has provided me discipline to exercise, prepare for classwork and wake up early – all the things that I will have to do at BMT. I wasn’t ready at first, but now I have the confidence to be ready for BMT.”



What does the future hold for this program?



As for the future of the program, Larios, a former D&TF coordinator and Air Force military training instructor, expressed her passion for it. Although she does not own the program, she is proud to support it on behalf of Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, AFRC’s command chief master sergeant, who is heavily involved in overseeing the D&TF program for the Reserve.



“It’s something he holds very dear to his heart,” she said. “We really want this program to give our noncommissioned officers and senior NCOs a two-year development opportunity that will allow them to bring their focus of standards and conduct back to their units after serving as a D&TF coordinator. This has the potential to elevate our wings across the Reserve and promote continuation of service past an Airman’s first enlistment. We want them to come back from technical school and say, ‘I want to be a part of that someday!’’’



To learn more about opportunities to serve in the Air Force Reserve, visit www.AFReserve.com or download the AIM High app.