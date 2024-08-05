Army Medicine Seeks Top Talent at Total Army Career Fair

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Seeking to attract new talent and fill critical civilian positions, U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) staff engaged with job seekers at the first-ever Total Army Career Fair held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on April 13, 2024.



This groundbreaking event marked a significant milestone in the Army's recruiting efforts, as it combined active Army, National Guard, Army Reserve, and civilian resources under one roof to recruit top talent. The career fair was open to the public, targeting job seekers nationwide.



“The Total Army Career Fair is an exceptional event that highlights job opportunities as Soldiers or Army civilians. The U.S. Army is an employer of choice,” said Roy A. Wallace, U.S. Army G-1 Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff.



Army Civilians play a critical role in the Army’s success, using their skills in over 500 career paths across many fields, including contracting, finance, cybersecurity, engineering, and beyond. With more than 265,000 employees, the Army Civilian workforce is one of the largest groups of Civilian employees within the Department of Defense and dates to the founding of our country in 1776.



“We are always looking for our Nation’s top talent. We offer rewarding career opportunities across the United States (to include Hawaii and Puerto Rico) and overseas in countries such as Germany, Italy, Japan and Korea,” said Oscar Bocanegra, MEDCOM Civilian Human Resources Director.



The Critical Need for Behavioral Health Professionals



One of the focal points of MEDCOM’s participation in the career fair was the urgent need to recruit top talent for Civilian positions in the areas of Behavioral Health, Medical, Human Resources, Financial Management, Security, Contracting, and STEM fields. The demand for skilled professionals in Behavioral Health, such as Social Workers, remains high as the Army continues to prioritize the mental well-being of its Soldiers and their families.



What Qualifications Are We Looking For?



The qualifications for these critical positions vary by field, but generally include relevant degrees, certifications, and work experience. For example, Behavioral health professionals typically need a master’s degree in social work, psychology, or counseling, along with appropriate state licensure and experience in clinical settings. Similarly, positions in support functions such as Human Resources and Financial Management require specialized education and/or experience.



Telework and Remote Opportunities



“Engaging with potential job seekers in Arlington, it is evident many are looking for telework and remote work opportunities. At MEDCOM, we are utilizing those flexibilities to the maximum extent possible to remain competitive in the job market,” emphasized Damaris Lerdo, MEDCOM, Civilian Human Resources Directorate (CHRD).



How to Apply



Interested applicants can explore current job openings and submit their inquiries through the following channels:



- For a comprehensive list of available MEDCOM positions, visit USA Jobs at https://www.usajobs.gov/. This platform allows you to filter positions by location, job category, and other criteria to find the perfect fit for your skills and career goals.



- For direct inquiries and more information about specific positions, you can contact the Civilian Human Resources Directorate at the CHRD group box at usarmy.jbsa.medcom.mbx.medcom-chrd-inquiries@health.mil. This provides a direct line to the HR professionals who can assist with your application process and answer any questions you may have.



Join the Army Civilian Team



Army Civilian Careers offer an unparalleled opportunity for today’s working professionals to apply their existing job skills and abilities to unique and impactful projects that cannot be found anywhere else. As an Army Civilian, you can “Find Your Next Level” – of your career and life.



In conclusion, the Total Army Career Fair represented a significant step forward in MEDCOM’s efforts to attract and retain top civilian talent. By combining resources and reaching out directly to job seekers, the Army is positioning itself as an employer of choice, ready to meet the needs of its workforce and the challenges of the future.



Your next career opportunity with Army Medicine awaits!



For more information about MEDCOM positions and to apply, visit USA Jobs at https://www.usajobs.gov/ or contact the CHRD group directly at usarmy.jbsa.medcom.mbx.medcom-chrd-inquiries@health.mil.

