FORT MOORE, GA- Today, MACH celebrates your sacrifice and wants to thank you.

On this National Purple Heart Day, we honor the brave men and women who have been wounded or killed while serving in the U.S. military. The Purple Heart symbolizes courage and dedication, and it is awarded to those who have given so much to our country.

The Purple Heart has a rich history. It was first created by General George Washington on August 7, 1782, during the American Revolutionary War. Originally called the Badge of Military Merit, it was awarded to Soldiers for their bravery and courage. In 1932, on the 200th anniversary of Washington's birth, the modern Purple Heart medal was established to recognize Soldiers who were wounded or killed in action.

We celebrate National Purple Heart Day on August 7th to remember and honor the sacrifices of our service members. It's a day to reflect on their bravery and show gratitude for their dedication to protecting our freedoms. This day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by our military personnel and a call to action for all of us to support our veterans and their families.

At MACH, we are deeply committed to serving and supporting our military community. Your courage and commitment inspire us every day. We provide comprehensive medical care, mental health services, and various support programs to ensure our veterans and their families receive the care they deserve.

Today, we stand together to honor the recipients of the Purple Heart. We recognize their sacrifices and express our deepest gratitude for their unwavering service. We are truly grateful for your service, and we honor your sacrifices today and always.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 11:21 Story ID: 477966 Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring Our Heroes: National Purple Heart Day at Martin Army Community Hospital, by Jessie Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.