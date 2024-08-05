Resolute Dragon 24 Concludes

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP S. D. BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan - III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan’s Western Army concluded exercise Resolute Dragon 24 with a closing ceremony held at Camp Courtney August 7, 2024, on Okinawa, Japan. Resolute Dragon 24 took place across Japan from July 28 – August 7, 2024, to include exercise locations in Chugoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa prefecture.



Resolute Dragon 24 was the fourth iteration of the bilateral exercise hosted by III MEF and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Western Army and featured both U.S. and Japan joint units rehearsing operations over key maritime terrain to strengthen their command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities.



“Exercise Resolute Dragon 24 further strengthened the coordination and complimentary capabilities of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Marine Corps,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, Commanding General of III Marine Expeditionary Force. “Through training and bilateral exercises like Resolute Dragon 24, the allied force is better prepared to win in a contemporary conflict.”



Approximately 3,000 U.S. Marines and Sailors from III MEF trained alongside their counterparts from the Western Army, various units from the Japan Self-Defense Force, and the U.S. Joint Force, to rehearse and strengthen their multi-domain maneuver capabilities and combined arms integration.



Resolute Dragon 24 included training events such as the deployment of a AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar to Yonaguni, bilateral training with U.S. MV-22 and Japanese V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, medical and logistics capabilities, and force-on-force and live-fire training in multiple locations.



“Increasing lethality through bilateral coordination is essential for developing a stand-in force,” said Turner. “Our partnership enhances the allied force’s ability to fight anywhere, and win. Resolute Dragon 24 allowed us to practice joint command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities essential for crisis response.”



Exercises like RD 24 strengthen the bilateral operational capabilities and interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and JSDF, with an emphasis on air-ground integration and combined arms live-fire training. III MEF’s coordination and collaboration with the JSDF is a leading effort in both countries’ shared vision of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.





レゾリュート・ドラゴン24終了



海兵隊基地キャンプ・バトラー ― 第三海兵遠征軍は、2024年8月7日にキャンプ・コートニーで行われた終了式によりレゾリュート・ドラゴン24を終了しました。レゾリュート・ドラゴン24は2024年7月28日から8月7日まで、中国、九州、沖縄県を含む日本各地で実施されました。



レゾリュート・ドラゴン24は、第三海兵遠征軍と日本の自衛隊が主催する二国間演習の第4回目で、日米両国の部隊が指揮統制能力とマルチドメイン機動力を強化するための実動訓練を実地しました。



「レゾリュート・ドラゴン24は、陸上自衛隊と米海兵隊の連携と補完能力をさらに強化しました」と、第3海兵遠征軍司令官ロジャー・B・ターナー中将は述べました。「レゾリュート・ドラゴン24のような訓練と二国間演習を通じて、同盟軍は現代の紛争で勝利する準備がより整います。」



第三海兵遠征軍の約3,000人の米海兵隊員が、西部方面隊、自衛隊の各部隊、米統合軍の部隊とともに訓練を行って、マルチドメイン機動力と統合兵器の演習と強化を図りました。



RD24には、与那国島へのAN/TPS-80レーダーの配備、日米のV-22オスプレイ・ティルトローター機による二国間低空訓練、複数の場所でのフォースオンフォース訓練や実弾射撃訓練などの訓練内容が含まれていました。



「二国間連携による戦闘効率の向上は、スタンド・イン・フォースの育成に不可欠です」とロジャー・ターナー中将 は述べました。「私たちのパートナーシップは、同盟軍がどこででも戦い、勝利する能力を高めます。レゾリュート・ドラゴン24により、危機対応に不可欠な共同指揮、統制、およびマルチドメイン機動力を訓練することができました。」



レゾリュート・ドラゴン24等の演習は、米海兵隊と自衛隊の二国間の作戦能力と相互運用性を強化するもので、空地統合と統合兵器の実動訓練に重点を置いています。第三海兵遠征軍と自衛隊の連携・協力は、自由で開かれたインド太平洋を保証するという両国共通のビジョンにおける主導的な取り組みです。

