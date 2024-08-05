51st FW hosts local community base tour

Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | Members from the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation take a group photo after...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | Members from the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation take a group photo after receiving a base tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2024. Established by Pyeongtaek City in 2014, PIEF has been a partner in enhancing community outreach and supporting events with Osan AB. This collaboration has been crucial in building strong relationships between the local community and the members of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens) see less | View Image Page

Members from the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation visited Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, for a mission brief and base tour, Aug. 6, 2024. The event marked 10 years of effective collaboration with the 51st Fighter Wing.





Established by Pyeongtaek City in 2014, PIEF has been a key partner in enhancing community outreach and supporting events with Osan AB. This collaboration has been crucial in building strong relationships between the local community and the members of the base.





“To ensure new PIEF staff are well-versed in base operations, the 51st FW has renewed its orientation briefings and tours, a practice that began in 2015,” said Yong Hui Pak, 51st FW Public Affairs community relations specialist.





The tour highlighted the base’s history, from its origins on land previously occupied by villages, to its current role as the most forward deployed permanently-based wing in the Air Force. It covered recent expansions such as new housing towers, the recently opened chapel and other enhancements across the installation.





The collaboration between PIEF and the 51st FW has been marked by notable achievements, including their joint success in the 2019 Osan Air Power Day and Korea-America Cultural Friendship Festival. This partnership remains a significant example of effective teamwork and mutual support.