    51st FW hosts local community base tour

    Members from the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation take a group photo after

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.07.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members from the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation visited Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, for a mission brief and base tour, Aug. 6, 2024. The event marked 10 years of effective collaboration with the 51st Fighter Wing.


    Established by Pyeongtaek City in 2014, PIEF has been a key partner in enhancing community outreach and supporting events with Osan AB. This collaboration has been crucial in building strong relationships between the local community and the members of the base.


    “To ensure new PIEF staff are well-versed in base operations, the 51st FW has renewed its orientation briefings and tours, a practice that began in 2015,” said Yong Hui Pak, 51st FW Public Affairs community relations specialist.


    The tour highlighted the base’s history, from its origins on land previously occupied by villages, to its current role as the most forward deployed permanently-based wing in the Air Force. It covered recent expansions such as new housing towers, the recently opened chapel and other enhancements across the installation.


    The collaboration between PIEF and the 51st FW has been marked by notable achievements, including their joint success in the 2019 Osan Air Power Day and Korea-America Cultural Friendship Festival. This partnership remains a significant example of effective teamwork and mutual support.

