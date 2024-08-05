NAVFAC Washington Celebrates Professional Engineers Day 2024

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington partnered with the National Society of Professional Engineers to celebrate the ninth annual Professional Engineers Day to recognize the critical role of Professional Engineers (PEs). Commanding Officer, Capt. Omarr Tobias, emphasized the integral part PEs play in NAVFAC Washington's mission, in safeguarding public health, safety and welfare across the National Capital Region. He highlighted their unique blend of education, experience and ethical commitment.



"Our PEs turn complex visions into reality," Tobias stated. "Their expertise is invaluable in navigating challenges and developing innovative solutions that serve both our military and civilian communities."



Tom Cox, chief engineer and director of NAVFAC Washington's Planning, Design and Construction Department, shared insights on the evolving role of engineers in naval facilities. Cox stressed the importance of well-rounded experience in planning, design, and construction phases, noting that NAVFAC Washington is increasingly executing design work in-house to enhance technical skills and proficiency.



The organization has embraced emerging technologies, transitioning from 2D AutoCAD to 3D REVIT for many in-house designs. This shift improves the conveyance of design intent to Supported Commands and enhances construction management through the use of handheld tablets in the field.



For aspiring engineers, Cox highlighted the rewarding nature of NAVFAC projects, which directly impact national security and support warfighters. He emphasized the collaborative nature of the work, stating, "Nothing is done alone in this business. You become a critical 'spoke in the wheel' that is very focused on teamwork."



NAVFAC Washington employs approximately 16 military engineers alongside more than 100 civilian engineers. In recognizing its PEs, the organization underscores its dedication to superior naval engineering. These skilled professionals' commitment and knowledge continuously bolster the team's capabilities, improving its service to both the Navy and the nation.

