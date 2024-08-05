Col. Joel Pauls assumes command of the 144 FW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Butow, California Air National Guard commander, officiated an assumption of command ceremony, Aug. 4, 2024, at the 144th Fighter Wing where Col. Joel Pauls assumed command as the 144th Fighter Wing commander. The assumption of command ceremony is rooted in military history so that all members of a unit can witness their new leader assuming the dutiful position.



During the ceremony, Maj Gen. Butow took a moment to recognize the critical role of the 144 FW, which fulfills part of the national defense strategy, and to commend the Airmen for the work they do.



“This wing has been defending the skies, not just over California, but really providing the first line of defense from threats across the Pacific. People go to school. They go to work. They spend a weekend like this with their family. They never have to worry or fear about threat of attack, and it’s largely because of the dedication and hard work of men and women like all of you.”



Butow also discussed the future of the wing.



“This wing, because of its importance, was (chosen) for a new weapon system. We are going to eventually have F-15EX Eagle II’s on the ramp here,” said Butow. And then directly to Col. Pauls he said, “And J.P., you are going to be instrumental in setting the groundwork for that transition.”



Following the passing of the 144 FW guidon, Col. Pauls shared his enthusiasm and gratitude.



“I’m incredibly excited to join the California Air National Guard and the 144th Fighter Wing. I stand here today, humbled by this opportunity and grateful to the many people who made it possible.”



Pauls also praised the Airmen for their work and mentioned how the transition to the F-15EX will impact the wing.



“To the men and women of the 144th Fighter Wing, our mission to defend the homeland is the highest priority mission in the Department of Defense, and we do that with an amazing team of Airmen and the world’s greatest air superiority fighter,” said Pauls. “And in the next few years, we will onboard the F-15EX Eagle II, and bring new missions and new capabilities to Fresno.”



Pauls closed his speech to the Airmen by saying, “Thank you for your dedication to this community, our state and this nation.”



Col. Pauls entered the Air Force in 1999 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He earned his wings at Vance Air force Base, Oklahoma in 2001, and is a command pilot with more than 3,700 flying hours in the F-15E, T-38A/C, and the T-37. This included over 650 combat hours in support of Operations IRAQI FREEDOM, ENDURING FREEDOM, and INHERENT RESOLVE.



Prior to this assignment, Pauls was the 71st Operations Group commander at Vance AFB, Oklahoma. He is a graduate of the Army’s School of Advanced Military Studies, and a National Defense Fellow with the Center for a New American Security. He has also served as a Fellow in the Chief of Staff of the Army’s Strategic Studies Group, a Strategist in the Air Staff’s long-range strategy division, a Legislative Liaison, and as the Director of U.S. Policy and Strategy, U.S. Forces Korea.

