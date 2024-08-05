MAG-24's participation in RIMPAC 2024

Photo By Cpl. Joseph Helms | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Geoffrey Blumenfled, the commanding officer of Marine...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Joseph Helms | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Geoffrey Blumenfled, the commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, left, poses for a group photo after Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary demonstrated a fast-rope insertion to partner forces at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, July 2. Lt. Col. Blumenfled piloted the MV-22B Osprey while 15th MEU Marines demonstrated to partner forces the ability to conduct fast-rope insertions in austere locations. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise; RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms) see less | View Image Page

From June 26, 2024, to August 2, 2024, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), played a critical support role in the 29th iteration of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), the world's largest international maritime exercise.



RIMPAC 2024 brought together 29 nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel in and around the Hawaiian Islands. The exercise provided a unique opportunity for participating nations to train together and strengthen relationships critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and global maritime security.



The group's squadrons contributed a comprehensive spectrum of aviation capabilities that supported logistics and intelligence missions throughout the exercise. MAG-24's participating units included Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, operating MV-22B Ospreys; Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, supporting with KC-130J Hercules; Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 174, responsible for aviation ground support; Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 24, handling aviation logistics; and Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, delivering real-time intelligence.



"RIMPAC provided MAG-24 an opportunity to conduct realistic missions while integrating our planning and execution with joint and allied partners," said U.S. Marine Corps Col. William Heiken, commanding officer of MAG-24. "Our squadrons demonstrated their capability to operate in a complex multinational environment successfully, showcasing our readiness and adaptability. The type of training RIMPAC facilitates is unique and invaluable, ensuring our forces remain prepared for any challenge."



VMM-363 carried out critical operations in the air, such as assault support missions and fast-roping exercises. With the increase of aviation-capable ships during RIMPAC, VMM-363 had the ability to conduct deck landing qualifications. This rare training opportunity improved the skills of their pilots and aircrew and enhanced their squadron's operational readiness.



VMGR-153 played an important role in supporting similar missions and providing essential logistical functions, including aerial delivery, air-to-air refueling, and transportation of people and supplies, which were crucial to the success of various military training scenarios.



Meanwhile, VMU-3 engaged in multi-intelligence reconnaissance, supporting operations such as the live-fire sinking exercises, naval surface escort missions, photo exercises, visit board search and seizure training, and serving as the command-and-control node for the amphibious landing at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows (MCTAB). As the eyes in the sky, VMU-3 was instrumental in executing these complex operations safely and effectively.



MALS-24 provided critical aviation logistics on the ground, enabling daily flight operations throughout the exercise. MALS-24 also integrated with other MALS units to concurrently execute the exercise Fortified Warrior, designed to increase their intermediate-level aviation logistics capacity.



MWSS-174 managed ground support missions, including 24/7 Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations, which facilitated quick sortie generation, kept aircraft fueled, and increased familiarization with FARP procedures. They also collaborated with partner nations on engineering projects, such as improving sidewalks and parking areas at MCBH and MCTAB.



MAG-24 also integrated new technology during the exercise by having MWSS-174 use the Instrument Set, Reconnaissance, and Surveying (ENFIRE) toolkit in their engineering projects. The ENFIRE toolkit generated data with sensors, which accurately estimated support requirements for RIMPAC's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief mission.



With the contributions of each squadron, MAG-24 was able to play a crucial role in RIMPAC 2024. However, collaborating with partner nations to enhance interoperability and strengthen defense ties was even more significant. MAG-24 led bilateral flight operations, conducting joint training missions with allied air forces to refine tactics and improve coordination in multinational scenarios. MAG-24 personnel also teamed up with international counterparts in aircraft maintenance, sharing best practices and ensuring the operational readiness of all participating units. By leading impromptu "hip pocket classes" and introducing new training or familiarization methods, the group helped cultivate a deeper understanding and camaraderie among participating forces.



"RIMPAC 2024 allowed our squadrons to work alongside our international partners, significantly enhancing our interoperability and collective readiness. The coordination and skill displayed by our Marines as well as our joint and allied partners reflected our ranks' high level of professionalism and dedication," said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Edgardo Cardona, the executive officer of MAG-24.



For more information related to MAG-24 activities and imagery, please contact MAG-24 Communication Strategy and Operations at MAG24-HQ_COMMSTRAT@usmc.mil. For more RIMPAC 2024 information and updates, visit https://www.cpf.navy.mil/rimpac/. Any additional questions or queries should be sent to rimpac.media@gmail.com.