DM inducts new senior NCOs

    TUCSON , ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz.-- Davis-Monthan Air Force Base held an induction ceremony for its newest senior noncommissioned officers in Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2024.

    Master sergeants are the first rank in the SNCO category and began their transition from working as technical experts and frontline supervisors to a dedicated administrative role while growing their technical and managerial talents.

    During the ceremony, inductees took an oath to serve as leaders and mentors to junior Airmen and noncommissioned officers to build the next generation of warrior Airmen.

    Congratulations to the following promotees:

    Wesley Adams, 355th Security Forces Squadron
    Micheal Alstrin, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
    Ashely Atwell, 355th Force Support Squadron
    Yesenia Benjamin, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Ciara Bergeron, 355th Wing Staff Agency
    Sean Bolton, 41st Electronic Combat Squadron
    Neal Brooks, 355th OMRS
    Samantha Chacon, 355th Operational Support Squadron
    Aaron Chamberlain, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Cody Chandler, 355th SFS
    Nicolas Chiarella, 68th Rescue Squadron
    Corey Cody, 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron
    Joshua Deporto, 355th Communications Squadron
    Elizabeth Dietrick, 355th EMS
    Marcus Dimayuga, 79th Rescue Squadron
    Kiah Distefano, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Emily Dixon, 355th FSS
    Christian Dlugajczyk, 355th CS
    Eugene Elam, 612th Air Communications Squadron
    Andrew Fernandez, 355th FSS
    Robert Foster, 355th Rescue Generation Squadron
    Jaimie Frank, 355th Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Matthew Galbreath, 755th Operational Support Squadron
    Jonathan Gaschke, 355th Maintenance Squadron
    Colton Gerber, 355th LRS
    Jessica Gillespie, 355th Component Maintenance Squadron
    Steven Green, 355th EMS
    Joshua Hynum, 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron
    Cory Jenkins, 354th Fighter Generation Squadron
    Zhaviyon Jester, 355th WSA
    Marshal Jones, 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron
    Cody Kirkpatrick, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron
    Teylor Kirckpatrick, 355th LRS
    Andrew Kocher, 563rd Electronic Combat Group
    Jordan Laughlin, 355th LRS
    Rachael Marshall, 355th WSA
    Victor Matsko, 354th FGS
    Robert Matthews, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron
    Kari Mellott, 12th Air Force (Air Force Southern)
    Adam Miller, 355th OSS
    Marvin Montgomery, 55th RGS
    Jeffrey Mosser, 41st ECS
    Katryna Neice, 41st ECS
    Daniel Nordean, 79th RGS
    Calli Olsen, 55th RGS
    Julie Pepper, 612th Air Base Squadron
    Christopher Provencal, 612th ABS
    Justin Rescina, 355th WSA
    Charles Robert, 43rd ECS
    Jessica Rowland, 43rd ECS
    Weston Sadler, 355th EMS
    Daniel Sayarot, 355th SFS
    Floyd Semple 355th EMS
    Andrew Simmons, 612th AOC
    Bradley Simmons, 372nd Training Squadron
    Jefonda Smith, 355th HCOS
    Kelly Soto, 43 ECS
    Jamie Stock, 79th RGS
    Natasha Thomas, 355th EMS
    Jacob Thompson, 357th FGS
    Kelci Tolson, 355th FSS
    Zachary Van Natta, 612th Air Operation Center
    Jean Vega, 55th RQS
    Daniel Warner, 612th ACS
    Ryan Wolcott, 357th FGS

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024
    Story ID: 477946
    Location: TUCSON , ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM inducts new senior NCOs, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

