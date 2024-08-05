DM inducts new senior NCOs

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz.-- Davis-Monthan Air Force Base held an induction ceremony for its newest senior noncommissioned officers in Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2024.



Master sergeants are the first rank in the SNCO category and began their transition from working as technical experts and frontline supervisors to a dedicated administrative role while growing their technical and managerial talents.



During the ceremony, inductees took an oath to serve as leaders and mentors to junior Airmen and noncommissioned officers to build the next generation of warrior Airmen.



Congratulations to the following promotees:



Wesley Adams, 355th Security Forces Squadron

Micheal Alstrin, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Ashely Atwell, 355th Force Support Squadron

Yesenia Benjamin, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Ciara Bergeron, 355th Wing Staff Agency

Sean Bolton, 41st Electronic Combat Squadron

Neal Brooks, 355th OMRS

Samantha Chacon, 355th Operational Support Squadron

Aaron Chamberlain, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Cody Chandler, 355th SFS

Nicolas Chiarella, 68th Rescue Squadron

Corey Cody, 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron

Joshua Deporto, 355th Communications Squadron

Elizabeth Dietrick, 355th EMS

Marcus Dimayuga, 79th Rescue Squadron

Kiah Distefano, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Emily Dixon, 355th FSS

Christian Dlugajczyk, 355th CS

Eugene Elam, 612th Air Communications Squadron

Andrew Fernandez, 355th FSS

Robert Foster, 355th Rescue Generation Squadron

Jaimie Frank, 355th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Matthew Galbreath, 755th Operational Support Squadron

Jonathan Gaschke, 355th Maintenance Squadron

Colton Gerber, 355th LRS

Jessica Gillespie, 355th Component Maintenance Squadron

Steven Green, 355th EMS

Joshua Hynum, 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron

Cory Jenkins, 354th Fighter Generation Squadron

Zhaviyon Jester, 355th WSA

Marshal Jones, 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron

Cody Kirkpatrick, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron

Teylor Kirckpatrick, 355th LRS

Andrew Kocher, 563rd Electronic Combat Group

Jordan Laughlin, 355th LRS

Rachael Marshall, 355th WSA

Victor Matsko, 354th FGS

Robert Matthews, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron

Kari Mellott, 12th Air Force (Air Force Southern)

Adam Miller, 355th OSS

Marvin Montgomery, 55th RGS

Jeffrey Mosser, 41st ECS

Katryna Neice, 41st ECS

Daniel Nordean, 79th RGS

Calli Olsen, 55th RGS

Julie Pepper, 612th Air Base Squadron

Christopher Provencal, 612th ABS

Justin Rescina, 355th WSA

Charles Robert, 43rd ECS

Jessica Rowland, 43rd ECS

Weston Sadler, 355th EMS

Daniel Sayarot, 355th SFS

Floyd Semple 355th EMS

Andrew Simmons, 612th AOC

Bradley Simmons, 372nd Training Squadron

Jefonda Smith, 355th HCOS

Kelly Soto, 43 ECS

Jamie Stock, 79th RGS

Natasha Thomas, 355th EMS

Jacob Thompson, 357th FGS

Kelci Tolson, 355th FSS

Zachary Van Natta, 612th Air Operation Center

Jean Vega, 55th RQS

Daniel Warner, 612th ACS

Ryan Wolcott, 357th FGS

