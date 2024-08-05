DM inducts new senior NCOs

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz.-- Davis-Monthan Air Force Base held an induction ceremony for its newest senior noncommissioned officers in Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2024.
Master sergeants are the first rank in the SNCO category and began their transition from working as technical experts and frontline supervisors to a dedicated administrative role while growing their technical and managerial talents.
During the ceremony, inductees took an oath to serve as leaders and mentors to junior Airmen and noncommissioned officers to build the next generation of warrior Airmen.
Congratulations to the following promotees:
Wesley Adams, 355th Security Forces Squadron
Micheal Alstrin, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Ashely Atwell, 355th Force Support Squadron
Yesenia Benjamin, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Ciara Bergeron, 355th Wing Staff Agency
Sean Bolton, 41st Electronic Combat Squadron
Neal Brooks, 355th OMRS
Samantha Chacon, 355th Operational Support Squadron
Aaron Chamberlain, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Cody Chandler, 355th SFS
Nicolas Chiarella, 68th Rescue Squadron
Corey Cody, 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron
Joshua Deporto, 355th Communications Squadron
Elizabeth Dietrick, 355th EMS
Marcus Dimayuga, 79th Rescue Squadron
Kiah Distefano, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Emily Dixon, 355th FSS
Christian Dlugajczyk, 355th CS
Eugene Elam, 612th Air Communications Squadron
Andrew Fernandez, 355th FSS
Robert Foster, 355th Rescue Generation Squadron
Jaimie Frank, 355th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Matthew Galbreath, 755th Operational Support Squadron
Jonathan Gaschke, 355th Maintenance Squadron
Colton Gerber, 355th LRS
Jessica Gillespie, 355th Component Maintenance Squadron
Steven Green, 355th EMS
Joshua Hynum, 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron
Cory Jenkins, 354th Fighter Generation Squadron
Zhaviyon Jester, 355th WSA
Marshal Jones, 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron
Cody Kirkpatrick, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron
Teylor Kirckpatrick, 355th LRS
Andrew Kocher, 563rd Electronic Combat Group
Jordan Laughlin, 355th LRS
Rachael Marshall, 355th WSA
Victor Matsko, 354th FGS
Robert Matthews, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron
Kari Mellott, 12th Air Force (Air Force Southern)
Adam Miller, 355th OSS
Marvin Montgomery, 55th RGS
Jeffrey Mosser, 41st ECS
Katryna Neice, 41st ECS
Daniel Nordean, 79th RGS
Calli Olsen, 55th RGS
Julie Pepper, 612th Air Base Squadron
Christopher Provencal, 612th ABS
Justin Rescina, 355th WSA
Charles Robert, 43rd ECS
Jessica Rowland, 43rd ECS
Weston Sadler, 355th EMS
Daniel Sayarot, 355th SFS
Floyd Semple 355th EMS
Andrew Simmons, 612th AOC
Bradley Simmons, 372nd Training Squadron
Jefonda Smith, 355th HCOS
Kelly Soto, 43 ECS
Jamie Stock, 79th RGS
Natasha Thomas, 355th EMS
Jacob Thompson, 357th FGS
Kelci Tolson, 355th FSS
Zachary Van Natta, 612th Air Operation Center
Jean Vega, 55th RQS
Daniel Warner, 612th ACS
Ryan Wolcott, 357th FGS
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 16:51
|Story ID:
|477946
|Location:
|TUCSON , ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM inducts new senior NCOs, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.