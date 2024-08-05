NOVA’s 50th Annual Training Event: Advancing Advocacy with Army Policy Updates

Washington, DC – The National Organization for Victim Advocacy held its 50th Annual Training Event, “50 & Forward: Advancing Our Advocacy,” at the Washington Hilton Hotel from July 29 to August 1, 2024.



NOVA’s Annual Training Event is a platform that brings together advocates, crisis responders, and allied professionals who serve crime survivors. The event also highlighted critical policy changes affecting Army personnel.



“This past year, the Army started its realignment of Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention services to a more installation-based model where everyone, regardless of command alignment or branch of service, can receive SHARP services as a support function of the military base closest to the victim,” said Ms. Loquitta Collier, victim advocate with the 5th Armored Brigade. “For us at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sexual Assault Response Coordinators and Victim Advocates are now consolidated at the 1st Armored Division SHARP Program Office but remain embedded with our units to provide direct support to commands and victims. This independent reporting structure enables SHARP professionals to provide a more victim-centric approach to responding and advocating for victims.”



Along with this year’s theme of looking to the future of victim advocacy, NOVA announced a name change from the National Organization for Victims' Assistance to the National Organization for Victim Advocacy, while still offering a vast array of thought-provoking seminars.



“Attendees were able to choose from an extensive list of workshops covering emerging best practices, including those related to military sexual assault prevention, trauma-informed care for veterans, and updates on military justice reforms while earning continuing education units,” said Collier. “This ensures a rich learning experience and provides a unique opportunity for networking and collaboration that we can take back with us to our respective areas of operation.”



A regular attendant of NOVA’s Annual Conference, Ms. Tierney A. Williams, 85th Support Command SARC out of Arlington Heights, Illinois, states the conference facilitates credentialing of victim advocates supporting the nine brigades throughout First Army and 85th Support Command.



“On average, conference participants earn approximately 22 CEUs towards the required 32 CEUs every two years, in addition to networking opportunities across various fields including other SARCs, VAs, first responders, medical field personnel, and lawyers that share their experience and knowledge,” said Williams. “Every year I gain something new and improve on the skills that I have.”



Sgt. 1st Class Romiel S. Alexandre, 181st Infantry Brigade SARC out of Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, said “aside from earning CEU’s at the conference, SHARP professionals gain the opportunity to come together and learn from one other, gather information from presenters, and see first-hand how the community cares for victims.”



The conference featured keynote speakers who addressed pressing issues in victim services, including the impact of policy changes.



“The speakers who resonated the most with me were part of the Survivor-Led Justice Panel featuring Marlee Liss, a survivor advocate; Dr. Diandra Poe, Founder of Glass Soldier; and Anna Nasset, an author, advocate, and activist, who shed light on policy gaps and improvements, emphasized the need for policy alignment across military branches, and the role of advocacy in shaping Army responses,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jamale D. Dones, victim advocate with 1-361st Brigade Support Battalion, 5th AR BDE out of Fort Bliss, Texas. “The Army’s SHARP Program seems to be taking the lead compared to other branches because we are the only service that combines sexual harassment and sexual assault prevention and response, which allows us to address sexual misconduct across a continuum of harm. Conferences like NOVA help us exchange dialogue and work towards the same goals”



NOVA’s 50th Annual Training Event is not just a conference; it’s a celebration of progress, advocacy, and resilience. As advocates look back on five decades of service, they also look forward to the next 50 years of advancing victim assistance, including within Army contexts.

