Gainey addresses 2024 Space & Missile Defense Symposium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The leader of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command said during his address at the 27th Space and Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Aug. 6, that as the air and missile defense threat environment continues to grow more complex, the Army and the nation can depend on the command.



Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, USASMDC commanding general, focused on the Army’s integrated air and missile defense efforts, to include counter-unmanned aircraft systems at Fort Greely, during his speech reflecting the symposium’s theme of “Space and IAMD: Keys to Victory in Contested/All Domain Environments.”



Gainey also addressed Army space, modernization, the need for a military occupational specialty for a future Army Space branch, missile defense and AMD strategy development, among others.



“Everyone is concerned about the complexity and volume of air and missile threats,” Gainey said. “We’re modernizing and moving toward a single, integrated fire control system that will provide 360-degree capabilities for our Soldiers on the battlefield.”



Gainey went on to say that Fort Greely, Alaska, has been named as a proof-of-principle site for c-UAS, working closely with U.S. Northern Command. He said the efforts at Fort Greely will inform the entire Department of Defense and help inform NORTHCOM on how they want to move forward with c-UAS throughout the United States.



“Over the last year, our c-UAS has become even more important in protecting our Missile Defense Complex due to evolving enemy UAS capabilities,” Gainey said. “This is yet another illustration of how pervasive the threat is, and how vigilant our Soldiers must be to defend the nation from all enemies. A multilayered threat requires a multilayered approach, and it makes me proud to see the ingenuity and creativity displayed by so many of our team members as they attack these threats from all angles.”



While focusing on the command’s missile defense mission, Gainey said the Army asks a lot of the Soldiers in the air and missile defense community and new technology and innovation is helping to ease manpower stress.



“The command is consistently pushing the envelope when it comes to innovation,” Gainey said. “Our Technical Center and Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence lead the charge in researching, developing, testing and fielding new technologies, often getting direct feedback from the Soldiers in the field that allows us to innovate and adapt efficiently.”



Gainey said USASMDC is coordinating to integrate space capability and awareness into initial entry training and all the way through the training pipeline, and the Army Space Training Strategy will focus on getting space capability and awareness into the Army’s formations. He said one of the biggest pieces of news in the Army space world came in December when the secretary of the Army, the Army chief of staff, and the sergeant major of the Army signed the Army Space Vision supporting multidomain operations.



“This was a huge win for many of my teammates who had been working toward this milestone for months,” Gainey said. “We have an exceptional cadre of space specialists, from our Functional Area-40s to the experts in the 1st Space Brigade. While we are excited for the future of Army space, we also recognize that there’s continued work to be done. We are following the Space Vision with the Army Space Training Strategy.”



Gainey said USASMDC currently pulls Soldiers from air defense, signal corps and military intelligence in what becomes almost a three-year cycle where Soldiers get certified in space operations but may only get to perform one mission before they go back to their own basic branch.



He added that as a result, no one is an expert in the craft and this is not a good business model. Gainey said the creation of a space MOS could lead to the eventual establishment of an Army Space Branch.



“It’s clear to me that our Army is missing a major piece of the puzzle when it comes to space operations: a dedicated military occupational specialty that allows NCOs as well as officers to specialize in space at the earliest stages of their career,” Gainey said. “The Army has a place in space, and we need to continue leading the charge by giving our Soldiers every opportunity possible to become the experts we’ll turn to during the next conflict.”



Gainey said daily, USASMDC teammates challenge themselves, their teams and their leadership, to include himself, by continuing to ask, “What if?” He added that the command team does not happen without individuals showing up every day, breaking new ground, and succeeding.



“We must seize the opportunities in front of us,” Gainey said. “We have the vision, the leaders and environment necessary for significant change.”



Gainey also asked industry partners “What If” their company and team created the technology that helps the Army of 2030 face problems with confidence and acuity.



“What if the threats we’re facing today could be reduced to minor inconveniences thanks to the unique innovation that only you can offer?” Gainey asked. “What if this week is the beginning of a partnership that not only makes our Army more effective but makes our nation and our world a safer place for your family and mine? What if?”

