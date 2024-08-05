Dyess LRS converts speed into agility during Agile Baron

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Dyess recently conducted exercise Agile Baron from July 15 - 31, 2024, marking a new chapter in air mobility and logistics efficiency.



Agile Baron brought together the B-1 and B-52 bombers from Dyess and Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, to demonstrate Agile Combat Employment capabilities.



In collaboration with AFWERX’s Agility Prime, the 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing and Tesseract, the 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron has been operationalizing point-to-point airlift for real-world movements of time critical aircraft parts and mission essential people.



Last September, the unit conducted a proof-of-concept flight in partnership with the Civil Air Patrol that was able to move a part for the B-1 directly from the depot at Tinker AFB to the airfield at Dyess in one-tenth the time that it would have taken through the fastest service available from conventional commercial parcel carriers.



In Agile Baron, the 7th LRS was able to demonstrate the ability to scale point-to-point airlift across the defense enterprise with an AFWERX-funded tool called AgilityGenius.



For each bomber that was grounded during the exercise and required a part from another base, the fastest delivery occurred roughly 24 hours later, with others taking longer.



During Agile Baron, the 7th LRS used AgilityGenius to search, view and compare transportation options across 'all modes and all nodes' with estimated delivery speed, cost and a unique “Value to Government” metric that was developed in collaboration with the 635th SCOW.



With visibility into all commercial and organic airlift assets, the 7th LRS was consistently able to identify 10 or more point-to-point airlift options that each could have delivered that part in one tenth the time it took part to actually move during the exercise.



Additionally, in all cases during the exercise, each of the faster options presented a net-savings to the government that averaged $77,000 for each bomber getting a part delivered faster.



"The data we collected with AgilityGenius during Agile Baron proved that what we demonstrated last September with the Civil Air Patrol can be achieved at scale across the Air Force with commercial and military assets as well,” said 1st Lt. Chrisitan Reflogal, 7th LRS Deployment and Distribution Flight commander.



Throughout the exercise, Airmen from Dyess and Minot, leveraged the AgilityGenius tool to swiftly move mission-critical parts. B-52s from Minot joined B-1s at Dyess, testing the system's ability to enhance logistics operations.



According to the 7th LRS, the tool's impact was significant, reducing the time logisticians typically spent searching for transportation options from hours to less than a minute.

