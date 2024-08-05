908th FTW July 2024 in Review

The 908th Flying Training Wing had a historic month of July, even without a unit training assembly.



The wing started the month celebrating two anniversaries, on July 1, 1963, a 357th Troop Carrier Squadron crew ferried a C-119 Flying Boxcar from St. Augustine, Florida to Agra, India flying a total of more than 22,000 miles after the Indian Air Force purchased the aircraft. Then, on the same date in 1967, the 908th Troop Carrier Group was redesignated as the 908th Tactical Airlift Group and the 357th TCS was redesignated as the 357th Tactical Airlift Squadron.



On Sunday, July 7, the wing remembered that in 1967 Col. Marcus West became the third commander of the 908th.



The next day, July 8, 2024, the wing congratulated 15 members who promoted recently.



On Tuesday, July 9, the wing remembered another anniversary. On that date in 1945, the 357th Bomb Squadron flew its first combat mission ever.



Wednesday, July 10, 2024, saw the wing recognize Tech. Sgt. Michael Coleman, a 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician who was named the 908th’s Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2024.



Two days later, the wing remembered another moment in history. From July 12 to 30, 2017, 98 members of the wing participated in Carpathian Summer 2017 as part of the Air Force Reserve Command partnership with the Romanian Air Force. Joint training was conducted in airlift operations and aeromedical evacuation procedures.



Then three days later the wing remembered that on July 15, 1996, a 908th C-130, crewed by members of the 357th Airlift Squadron, flew hospital equipment and supplies to St. Petersburg, Russia.



Then, the next day, the unit remembered that on July 16, 1966, a 908th C-119 crashed near Jacksonville, Florida after losing an engine in a fire. The four crew members and 30 Florida National Guard Soldiers bailed out safely before crashing. The last to exit the aircraft was the pilot, Maj. Robert C. Coyle, who was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism.



That next day was another significant date in 908th history. July 17, 1944, the 25th Aerial Port Squadron was constituted as the 2nd Air Cargo Resupply Detachment at Greenham Common, England.



Also, on July 17 but in the current year, the wing highlighted some of the recent accomplishments of wing head chaplain, Lt. Col. Bitrus Cobongs, who lent his expertise and leveraging his life experiences and connections to help other team Maxwell members working key projects that can benefit U.S. Air Force members and other vital nation partners as well.



Another date in wing history was recognized, July 18, 1980, Col. Robert S. Martin became the 13th commander of the 908th.



Another anniversary was remembered on July 20. In 2016, from July 20 to August 7, the wing participated in the first Air Force Reserve Command partnership with the Romanian Air Force, dubbed Carpathian Summer.



Also on July 20, but in 2024, the wing had a vital moment in its history. The unit closed the book on its nearly 2 scores of Herculean Airlift as the 908th Airlift Wing redesignated as the 908th Flying Training Wing, while the 357th Airlift Squadron inactivated and then reactivated as the 703rd Helicopter Squadron.



On July 24, 1960, the 35th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the predecessor to the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, was activated in Birmingham, Alabama. It was assigned to the 7th Aeromedical Evacuation Group at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



On that same date but in 2024, the wing highlighted Master Sgt. Victor Senegar Jr., a 908th Maintenance Squadron interim mechanical flight chief, who was named the 908th Flying Training Wing Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2024.

