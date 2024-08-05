Goodfellow AFB is accepting applications for the 2024-2025 Honorary Commander Program

Photo By Airman James Salellas | CoCo Simpson, 17th Training Wing Honorary Commander, poses for a photo inside a C-130J...... read more read more Photo By Airman James Salellas | CoCo Simpson, 17th Training Wing Honorary Commander, poses for a photo inside a C-130J Super Hercules at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 24, 2024. The 317th Airlift Wing flew Goodfellow’s Honorary Commanders on a C-130J Super Hercules, giving them a taste of one of the operational Air Force missions the 17th Training Wing supports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing is now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 iteration of the Honorary Commander Program. The program runs over the course of 12-months starting with an induction ceremony in October and culminates with a graduation ceremony in October 2025.



It gives members of the San Angelo community a chance to gain a deeper understanding of the 17th TRW mission at Goodfellow AFB. This is accomplished through a series of immersion events that provide Honorary Commanders a chance to learn about each of the groups that comprise the 17th TRW.



Members are also invited to attend other events such as the Air Force Ball, Combat Dining-In, and Basic Military Training graduation. These events deepen their understanding of military ceremony, culture and tradition.



Honorary Commanders represent a diverse group of professionals from a variety of organizations throughout the city of San Angelo.



“My involvement in the Honorary Commander Program has been a blast. I’ve been able to dive in and learn a lot about the base. I’ve been able to get a better understanding of what the base is here for and what it can offer, not only to the community, but to the state and the country,” said Kylon Atteberry, store director at Market Street.



Seth Mayberry, financial advisor at Thieman Investments, stated “the best part of being an Honorary Commander to me is seeing exactly how the city and base tie together. Being from San Angelo and growing up here I was aware that the base was here but didn’t realize how integral the base was to the city and vice versa.”



“I would say anybody thinking about applying to the Honorary Commander Program to definitely do it. Even if you don’t get in the first time, apply again. It is well worth the time, the energy. You will glean so many great things from it. It’s absolutely worth applying,” said CoCo Simpson, tax preparer and business owner of Angelo Tax Service.



Community members interested in learning more about the 17th TRW Honorary Commander Program should go to the Honorary Commander Program page on the www.goodfellow.af.mil website. The page has a link to the application and instructions on the submission process. Application deadline for the 2024-2025 iteration is Aug. 16.