FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — On a recent morning, as a plane ascended to 12,500 feet, a group of community leaders braced themselves for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. They were about to jump out of a plane, tethered to members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. But this event was about more than just adrenaline. For 63d Readiness Division Army Reserve Ambassador James Bernet, these tandem jumps are a strategic tool to connect the Army Reserve with influential civilians.



Bernet, whose role as is focused on building relationships between the Army Reserve and local communities, sees these jumps as a unique opportunity to foster understanding and support for the military. Recently, he coordinated an event at Laurinburg-Maxton Airport near Fort Liberty, inviting four community leaders to take part in a tandem skydive with the Golden Knights, a team known for their high-stakes performances at air shows and military events.



“It’s a great team-building experience,” Bernet said. “The jumpers get to interact with Army recruiters and other soldiers while they wait to jump, which is incredibly valuable outreach for the Army.”

The day began with a safety briefing and a short training session where participants learned the basics of the jump. After a brief weather delay, the group suited up, boarded the plane, and prepared to leap into the sky. For many, the experience was a mix of anticipation and fear.

“The most common reaction we see is a healthy mix of nervous excitement,” said Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Osorio, Tandem Team Assistant Team Leader. “But we also get some who are deathly afraid at first, until they conquer that fear and feel the pure joy of the experience.”



The plane ride up took about 12 to 15 minutes, during which the jumpers were able to take in the gravity of what they were about to do. After exiting the aircraft, they experienced a 45-second free fall before their parachutes deployed, followed by a few minutes of serene descent.

“It’s very rewarding—you get to see people conquer their fears and experience something truly amazing. It's a privilege to be a part of that,” the instructor added.



Among the participants was David Goldring, the chief financial officer of Canteen, a national provider of vending services that has made a point of hiring military veterans. The company values the organizational skills and discipline that veterans bring to the workplace—attributes honed through years of service.



“Folks coming out of the service are always organized, hardworking, disciplined, typically good at managing a process. And those are the kind of things we look for,” Goldring said. Reflecting on the jump, he added, “They went through all kinds of safety checks and stuff with us before we went up. So, we all felt very comfortable, slightly nervous still, but comfortable.”



The Golden Knights tandem jumps are part of a broader effort by the Army Reserve Ambassador Program to build strong, lasting relationships between the Army Reserve and civilian sectors. By bringing key community members into the Army’s world, Good and his colleagues aim to foster a deeper appreciation for the military’s values and mission.

In an era where the military can often feel remote from civilian life, Bernet’s efforts are helping to bridge that divide. By creating memorable, impactful experiences for community leaders, he is ensuring that the Army remains connected to the communities it serves.



For Jim Bernet, the role of an Army Reserve Ambassador is about more than just representing the Army—it’s about building relationships that last long after the jump is over. Through his work with the Golden Knights, he’s helping to ensure that the Army’s story is shared and understood in a way that resonates with the public.

