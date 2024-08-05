NAVSUP Business Systems Center Welcomes New Commanding Officer

Courtesy Photo | 240802-N-AE068-2166 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (August 2, 2024) Capt. David D. Carnal...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240802-N-AE068-2166 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (August 2, 2024) Capt. David D. Carnal (right) turns over command of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) to Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, August 2. Rear Adm. Kenneth W. Epps (center), commander, NAVSUP and Chief of Supply Corps, presided over the event. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc (Released) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe relieved Capt. David D. Carnal, as commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), August 2, onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg.



“Command is the absolute pinnacle of any naval officer’s career,” said Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, commander, NAVSUP, Chief of Supply Corps, and presiding officer for the event.



“Dave led a magnificent team to accomplish major feats,” he said. “He exceeded wildly, hit every mark that you can come in to, hit every mission requirement that came his way. It’s been beyond impressive.”



“To Capt. Carnal, Capt. Uribe, and the entire NAVSUP BSC team, thank you for your service, thank you for your dedication to everything we do.



“There has never been a time for more sense of urgency to be taking command now. I could not be more excited and comforted knowing that JC will soon have the watch,” said Epps.



Carnal served as commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, from October 2022 to August 2024 and received the Legion of Merit for his exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service.



Under his direction, NAVSUP BSC developed and implemented a multi-year campaign plan framework to grow unit capabilities, increase the speed and agility of information technology (IT) delivery, and utilize data as a strategic asset. He led the modernization of an enterprise data analytics environment that improved data-driven decision-making, and accelerated readiness by capitalizing on the business value of data. His leadership resulted in an enhanced ability to integrate and consolidate existing data warehouses, while also laying the foundation for an advanced supply-chain analytics capability throughout the Navy Enterprise.



“I am forever grateful to have been part of [NAVSUP BSC] for the last 21 months,” said Carnal. “I genuinely appreciate everything you taught me, and I now consider myself an IT guy.



“Thank you for all you have done to support our Navy, the NAVSUP Enterprise, and most importantly the Sailors that are America’s warfighting Navy.



“JC, you are the right person to lead NAVSUP BSC during this exciting time of change and continue building on our legacy. Empower the team so you can leverage their amazing talents and skills to deliver the IT capabilities we need to strengthen the Navy’s supply chains. Without a doubt, you are taking command of the best Echelon III team in NAVSUP.”



Uribe most recently served as director, Fleet and Resources Division, United States Fleet Forces Command.



“As we gather today to mark this event, I am reminded of the resilience, strength, and unity that define our organization. NAVSUP BSC is more than just a collection of individuals. We are a cohesive team bound by a shared mission to provide cutting-edge business solutions supporting our Navy and warfighters worldwide,” said Uribe.



“I have full confidence in the aptitude, dedication, and professionalism of each member of this team,” he said. “Together, we will chart a course toward new horizons, innovate in the face of challenges, and uphold the proud tradition of excellence that defines our organization.”



Uribe is a native of San Antonio, Texas, and earned his commission through Officer Candidate School in 1999. He has completed multiple afloat, ashore, and overseas assignments including USS Ticonderoga (CG 47); USS Cleveland (LPD 7); USS Nimitz (CVN 68); Fleet and Industrial Supply Center Sigonella; Base Command Group at Al-Asad Airbase, Iraq; Logistics and Fleet Support Competency at Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command; Triton Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office at Naval Air Systems Command Patuxent River; Office of the Director, Defense Logistics Agency Fort Belvoir; NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support Philadelphia; and Fleet Requirements and Resources Division at U.S. Fleet Forces Command.



Carnal transfers to NAVSUP and will serve as assistant commander, Supply Chain Management, Policy, and Performance.



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of over 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor family care activities with mission partners to generate readiness, sustain naval forces worldwide, and prevent and decisively win wars.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.



For more information about NAVSUP, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Headquarters/.