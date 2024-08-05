Army eSports athlete continues family legacy, shares love of gaming

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Eduardo Gonzaga, who goes by gamer name "EJ," competes on the U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Eduardo Gonzaga, who goes by gamer name "EJ," competes on the U.S. Army Recruiting Command Marketing and Engagement Brigade eSports team. His current competition game is Apex Legends (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert). see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Kentucky – Moving from the Philippines to South Korea and then to Beaumont, Texas, only one thing remained consistent for one Soldier, his passion for gaming.



Sgt. Eduardo Gonzaga, a field artillery cannon crewmember, competes on the U.S. Army Recruiting Command Marketing and Engagement Brigade eSports team.



Family of service



Gonzaga found out about eSports from his father, who served in the Army for more than 23 years. He is the third generation in his family to serve in the Army, along with his two brothers.



“All of us are in the military but that’s not why I joined,” he said smiling. “I didn’t want to stay home. My mom threatened me to stay at the house for 30 plus years and be babied. I didn’t like that idea at all.”



Though he’s the middle child, he was the first to join the Army.



“My brothers would ask me, ‘Is it worth it? I was like, ‘The benefits are crazy,’” he said, laughing. “Currently I’m playing for the Army eSports team and that’s my dream, to play professionally when I get out.”



Gaming



Gonzaga said the importance of gaming in the military is underrated.



“When people get deployed, they bring their Xboxes with their friends, with multiplayer screen shares or split screens when it was still a thing,” he said. “Everybody played either in deployed locations or in their barracks. We hold tournaments to entertain ourselves.”



Not only is gaming a hobby and sport, but technology translates over into skill sets such as cyber security and other critical career fields in the Army.



Gonzaga’s love of gaming began at his grandmother’s house in the Philippines.



“We had almost nothing,” he said. “She had air conditioning, so I went there to get away from the sun. My brother had this really old computer that rings when you turn it on. I couldn’t stop playing racing games on it. I was addicted.”



He said he knew he was playing against bots but the internet was rare in the Philippines, so he was happy any time he defeated the bots.



“I carry the satisfaction I felt back then for beating those hard bots,” he said as he drank another energy drink.



His parents and brothers all play video games.



“My mom just got into playing Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Party,” he said. “I gave her my switch in November, and she’s been playing 10 hours every single day nonstop.”



eSports



Gonzaga, who goes by the gamer name “EJ,” said it’s hard for him to pick a favorite game, but he currently plays and competes in Apex Legends for the Army eSports team. He said he puts in a minimum of four hours after work and at least 12 hours on weekends into his training in the game. Between the app and the stream, he said he’s put in about 6,500 hours or about 150 days.



All those hours paid off when he tried out and competed with the Army eSports team. He said when he first found out about the eSports team, his unit thought it was a scam.



The Army eSports Team is a competition team with members drawn from active duty and the reserve. They create awareness about the Army and the opportunities it provides, said Capt. Mimi Mejia, U.S. Army Recruiting Command Marketing and Engagement Brigade company commander.



“Once my leadership realized it was a real thing, they helped me out every single time I needed something,” Gonzaga said. He said it took some convincing, but once he took a few trips to compete and his leadership saw it was a real sport, they were excited for him.



“Everyone I know loves gaming, so they were excited to learn the Army has an eSports team and started trying out for it,” he said excitedly.



Before Gonzaga joined the eSports team, he was learning ammunition, fuses, their combinations and communications in his job as a field artillery cannon crewmember. He said his job knowledge helped him be a better gamer.



“It helped me with communication toward my team, gathering information and giving it to my teams when they need it,” he said.



Gonzaga said this opportunity is priceless because he’s meeting other professional players and streamers when he attends the competitions for the Army.



“I’ve learned a lot. It’s a lot of hard work,” he said. “I can take a lot of these skills and use it on my own when I get out. I’ve met a lot of people. I reconnect with coworkers who either retired or who are still in the military.”



He said he also meets fans who watch him on his streams or follow him on social media.



“We talk nonstop, and I hang out with them. We follow the same streamers,” he said. “I still talk to most of them to this day.”



He said the conventions are a great way to show the public another side of the Army.



“We’re more than just infantry,” he said. “This is my life; I love eSports.”