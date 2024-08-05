Training With the Best

Photo By Master Sgt. Charles Johnston | From left, U.S. Ambassador to Cabo Verde Jennifer Adams and Cabo Verde Minister of...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Charles Johnston | From left, U.S. Ambassador to Cabo Verde Jennifer Adams and Cabo Verde Minister of Defense Janine Lélis shake hands during a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony Aug. 2, 2024, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord, N.H. The event commemorated Cabo Verde’s receipt of a Beechcraft King Air 360ER aircraft (not pictured) through the Department of Defense State Partnership Program, which first paired the West African nation with New Hampshire in 2021. Aviators from NHARNG’s Operational Support Airlift, Detachment 18 (OSA DET 18) are working with aircrews from Cabo Verde to help implement their new airframe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston) see less | View Image Page

The New Hampshire National Guard hosted a ceremony in Concord last Friday to commemorate Cabo Verde’s much-anticipated acquisition of a Beechcraft King Air 360ER through its State Partnership Program.



A memorandum of understanding signed by the West African nation’s minister of defense and the U.S. ambassador to Cabo Verde formalized a three-year plan for the NHNG to help train Cabo Verdean pilots, flight and ground support personnel.



The MOU will solidify the NHNG's commitment to the training and assistance package, said Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, New Hampshire's adjutant general. “This document sets the conditions for future opportunities and the possibility of one day flying together as partners during multinational exercises.”



The budding transatlantic connection was made possible through a 30-year-old National Guard Bureau initiative that fosters relationships between a state’s national guard and a foreign nation’s military. New Hampshire was matched with Cabo Verde in 2021. To date, the program has facilitated about 35 civilian and military exchanges.



“The cooperation between Cape Verde and the United States of America has gone far and it is stronger than ever, revealing our mutual ambition to guarantee defense and security,” said Cabo Verde Minister of Defense Janine Lélis.



U.S. Ambassador to Cabo Verde Jennifer Adams credited some of the nascent partnership’s early success to a couple of key international similarities.



“Both are small, but mighty and clearly capable of doing a lot with a little,” Adams said.



New Hampshire Army National Guard’s Operational Airlift, Detachment 18 (OSA DET 18) operates a C-12 twin turboprop aircraft, similar to the one reserved for Cabo Verde. The unit’s subject matter experts will help Cabo Verde facilitate the plane’s safe operation for medical evacuation, search and rescue, maritime patrol and personnel transport.



“To train with the best is the best thing to do, and we are training with the best,” said Cabo Verde Chief of Defense Rear Adm. António Monteiro. “If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go farther, go together. So let’s aim to go together.”