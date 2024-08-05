NAVSCIATTS SLIC 24-3 hits the Ground Running

Photo By Angela Fry | STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training...... read more read more Photo By Angela Fry | STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) Strategic Leaders International Course (SLIC) iteration visits the World War II Museum in New Orleans as part of the U.S. Department of Defense's formal Field Studies Program. The current iteration features officers and senior government officials from Bangladesh, Benin, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, Georgia, Ghana, Hungary, Indonesia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Morocco, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, the Philippines, Romania, Senegal, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Thailand, and Tunisia. SLIC is a four-week in-resident course designed to build partner capacity by offering senior military leaders and senior government officials of partner nations new perspectives, methodologies, and opportunities for thinking strategically and for designing strategies that successfully address complex challenges. Strategic Leaders are introduced to methods and processes for design thinking, systems thinking, and public interest communications and receive instructions from professionals who currently use these methodologies and processes in the public and private sectors. (U.S. Navy photo by Angela K. Fry RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

STENNIS SPACE CENTER. Miss. -- Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) Strategic Leaders International Course (SLIC) week one of training is officially underway at command facilities located on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.



The iteration, which features students from Bangladesh, Benin, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, Georgia, Ghana, Hungary, Indonesia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Morocco, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, the Philippines, Romania, Senegal, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Thailand, and Tunisia, started out with a module on human rights and law of the sea, a guest lecture from retired U.S. Ambassador Harry Thomas, Meredith Stricker with the University of Chicago's Crime and Education Labs, and a tour of the World War II Museum in New Orleans.



Thomas, who served as ambassador to Zimbabwe, the Philippines, and Bangladesh and is the SLIC mentor, provided opening remarks to the senior leaders regarding addressing certain challenges during the month-long course.



"Today's international disarray has left the world divided," stressed Thomas, a Kissinger Senior Fellow at Yale University's Jackson School of Global Affairs. "Can we work together to confront challenges that demand a coordinated international approach? This is what we want you to ponder this month and strive to come together to offer solutions."



Thomas continued by stressing that these challenges include the ability to address climate change and the effort to prevent conflict in an increasingly militarized outer space, averting potential chaos caused by the ungoverned development of artificial intelligence, and the challenge of thwarting future pandemics.



The students, who represent U.S. Southern, Central, African, European, and Indo-Pacific Commands, participated in the semester's first official Field Studies Program (FSP) event with a tour of the World War II Museum. FSP is a series of field trips and visits that assist international military students in becoming familiar with the United States.



The program's goals include understanding American society, institutions, and culture; increasing awareness of human rights, placing academic experiences in the context of American society, supporting democratic ideals, civil-military relations, and the role of a diverse population in a democratic society; understanding the role of the U.S. free enterprise system in a democratic society, and understanding the responsibilities of governments, militaries, and citizens to protect rights.



SLIC a four-week in-resident course designed to build partner capacity by offering senior military leaders and senior government officials of partner nations new perspectives, methodologies, and opportunities for thinking strategically and for designing strategies that successfully address complex challenges. Strategic Leaders are introduced to methods and processes for design and systems thinking, and public interest communications, and receive instructions from professionals who currently use these methodologies and processes in the public and private sectors.