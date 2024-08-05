317th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 317th Airlift Wing welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 23, 2024.



Col. Justin Diehl succeeded Col. Thomas Lankford during the ceremony, officiated by the 18th Air Force commander, Maj. Gen. Corey Martin.



“Col. Justin Diehl has the day one ready credibility he’s built as a combat decorated C-130 pilot,” said Martin. “You have to be day one ready to take command, because the trajectory that this wing is on will demand it, and as I look out at the formation and those in the bleachers and those I know deployed around the world—they deserve it.”



Diehl, is no stranger to the Big Country and Dyess AFB having previously served here as a C-130J Transition Officer, Group Executive Officer, C-130J Evaluator Pilot, Director of Operations for the 40th Airlift Squadron and led the beddown of the first C-130J aircraft at Dyess AFB from 2010-2013.



Most recently Diehl spent the last year at Dyess as the 317th Operations Group commander.



Entering the Air Force in 2001 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Diehl is a command pilot flying more than 3,400 hours and has flown 880 combat hours over six deployments executing missions for Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Additionally, he attended the Australian Defence College in 2020 and received a Masters Degree in International Relations from Australia’s Deakin University.



As the 317th AW commander, he is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping 1,200 combat-ready personnel who operate, maintain, and sustain Dyess’ C-130J aircraft.



In his first address as wing commander, Diehl expressed his gratitude in being chosen to lead what he describes as “the finest tactical airlift wing in the Air Force.”



“The 317th has been a part of our family for a long time and we are incredibly proud to be home and have the opportunity to lead these amazing Airmen and their families,” said Diehl.”



Serving as backdrop to the ceremony was a C-130J Super Hercules holding special significance to Diehl.



“Thank you to our maintainers for pulling 3170 in for the ceremony,” said Diehl. “It’s incredibly special to have that airplane sitting here today. I had the opportunity to deliver 3170, the first C-130J to arrive at Dyess, with Col. Callahan and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force back in 2010.”



During his address, Diehl offered his expectations to the wing.



“We will continue to train to the highest level—the way Hazard Airmen have always done since World War II,” said Diehl. “As we move forward through this new era of tactical airlift and as you now operationalize your newest mission sets, we will demonstrate our ability to integrate with our Joint partners in complex environments.”



In Lankford’s outgoing address, he thanked the men and women of the 317th AW for their hard work and dedication.



“I asked you to WIN the fight and you did—every day,” said Lankford. “It’s been an epic ride all thanks to your ceaseless efforts and I will continue to watch from afar with great pride as you set new standards and achieve even greater things.”



Lankford leaves Dyess AFB to become the Assistant Deputy Director, Joint Staff J33 at the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

