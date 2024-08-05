Flanagan takes command of USAG Bavaria

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Col. Stephen C. Flanagan assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria from Col. Kevin A. Poole during a Change of Command ceremony, Aug. 6 at the Tower Barracks Parade Field.



The ceremony was attended by numerous guests ranging from local community leaders, tenant unit leadership, the Bundeswehr, garrison staff and community members.



Tommy R. Mize, director, Installation Management Command-Europe, was the first to welcome the new garrison commander.



“Steve [is] the right officer at the right time to assume command of this large and complex garrison. Build upon the foundation laid by Kevin, and to lead it into the future,” said Mize.



In his speech, Poole bid farewell in German and English thanking the garrison team as well as host nation partners for all the support he and his wife enjoyed.



“To the greater community of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, from here in Grafenwoehr and Vilseck to Hohenfels and all the way down to Garmisch, it has been an honor to serve as your garrison commander the past two years,” said Poole. “To team Flanagan, this is going to be a great experience and you are going to take this garrison to even greater heights.”



Acknowledging Poole’s hard work, Flanagan thanked him, his family and the community for the fabulous integration they received.



“Thank you all for the warm welcome, we have experienced nothing but incredible support and friendship since we arrived here in Bavaria,” said Flanagan. “Col. Poole is leaving me huge shoes to fill but I’m comforted by the professionalism, expertise and teamwork I’ve already observed from this Garrison team.”



Closing the ceremony the Black Powder Shooters, from Volsbach, traditionally welcomed the new commander with a ceremonial volley.



- Pictures of the event can be viewed at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/albums/72177720319352951



- A recording of the ceremony can be viewed at: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/932934/usag-bavaria-change-command

