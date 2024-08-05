Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Blount, South Dakota

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Robert A. Bartlett, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Aug. 10 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Edmunds County, South Dakota. Isburg Funeral Home, Pierre, South Dakota, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Pierre, Bartlett was a crew member of an M5A1 Stuart light tank assigned to Company A, 744th Tank Battalion. He went missing in action July 26, 1944, at age 22, after his tank was struck by an enemy shoulder-fired rocket during battle with German forces in Saint-Germain-d’Elle, France.



Bartlette was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency May 20, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in April 2018 from Normandy American Cemetery, Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Cpl. Bartlett go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3838980/tanker-accounted-for-from-wwii-bartlett-r/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Isburg Funeral Home, 605-224-8836.



