90th Troop Command welcomes new leader, honors former

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 90th Troop Command held a change of command ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Lexington, Oklahoma, Aug. 4, 2024, celebrating the end of Col. Robert W. Walker’s tenure and marking the transition of leadership to Col. Steve D. Cheadle.



“You have been a great leader for the 90th Troop Command,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general of Oklahoma. “I appreciate it immensely. You've done an amazing job.”



Walker enlisted in the Arkansas Army National Guard in 1996, before transitioning to the Ohio Army National Guard where he commissioned and served as an aviation officer before later transferring to the Oklahoma Army National Guard in 2005.



During his time in the OKARNG, Walker has served in multiple roles in both company and field grade officer capacities, such as serving as an air assault company platoon leader in 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, operations officer for the 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, and the Commander of 2nd Battalion, 245th Aviation Regiment.



Walker rose through the ranks and currently serves full time as the OKARNG state army aviation officer in the State Aviation Office.



“Every step of the way from then until now, I've been blessed with support from people,” Walker said. “Surround yourself with good people, and discipline yourself to keep moving.”



Walker’s overseas deployments include Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn and Kosovo Force, and numerous state active-duty missions. His awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and Army Master Aviation Badge.



“What a tremendous opportunity it has been to lead this wonderful organization,” Walker said. “I would say, next to being a father and a husband, it’s been the greatest privilege of my life.”



Cheadle, who succeeds Walker, brings his own impressive background to the role.



Cheadle began his military career in the U.S. Navy in 1991 before transitioning to the OKARNG in 1995. His extensive experience includes leadership roles in logistics and transportation, as well as three overseas deployments, including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Cheadle has completed a variety of military training courses, including those in transportation, command, general staff, and national security. Along with his various educational achievements, Cheadle holds many awards and medals, including the Bronze Star medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device and Silver Hourglass, and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.



“The Guard is near and dear to my heart as well, because it's family,” Cheadle said. “Since 1995, I've built relationships with many of you, and it's something that I will cherish forever. I look forward to our future interactions and providing mentorship.”



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 10:26 Story ID: 477882 Location: OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 90th Troop Command welcomes new leader, honors former, by SPC Brooklyn Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.