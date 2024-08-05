Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Lynchburg, Virginia, exactly 80 years after his death

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. Mayburn L. Hudson, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Aug. 7 at Fort Hill Memorial Park, Lynchburg, Virginia. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, Virginia, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Lynchburg, Hudson was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 330th Infantry Regiment, 83rd Infantry Division in the European Theater. He was killed in action Aug 7, 1944, at age 21, after his unit came under heavy fire, from German forces, in the vicinity of Saint-Malo, in Brittany, France.



Hudson was accounted for Dec. 14, 2023, by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, after his remains were exhumed in June 2019 from U.S. Military Cemetery, St. James, France, known today as the Brittany American Cemetery, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Sgt. Hudson, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3795679/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-hudson-m/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, 434-929-0055.



