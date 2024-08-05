Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Middletown, Ohio

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Dan W. Corson, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Aug. 7 at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Wilson Shramm Spaulding Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Middletown, Corson was assigned to the 401st Bombardment Squadron, 91st Bombardment Group (Heavy), Eighth Air Force. He was killed in action Dec. 20, 1942, at age 27, after the B-17F “Flying Fortress,” he was co-piloting was struck by anti-aircraft fire during a bombing raid on a German aircraft factory at Romilly-sur-Seine, France.



Corson was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 22, 2023, after his remains were exhumed in March 2019 from Normandy American Cemetery, Colleville-sur-Mer, France, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about 1st Lt. Corson go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3669165/pilot-accounted-for-from-wwii-corson-d/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Wilson Shramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 513-423-6516.



