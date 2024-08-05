Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Tempe, Arizona

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Alcario V. Flores, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Aug. 3 at Guadalupe Cemetery, Tempe, Arizona. Tempe Mortuary will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Coolidge, Arizona, Flores was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division in the European Theater. He was killed in action Jan. 21, 1945, at age 37, during battle with German forces in a region of Reipertswiller, France, known as Hoch Ebersberg.



Flores was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency March 1, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in December 2021 from the southern slope of Hoch Ebersberg for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Flores go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3832317/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-flores-a/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Tempe Mortuary, 480-967-1643.



