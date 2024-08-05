Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Lewiston, Idaho

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Allan W. Knepper, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Aug. 2 at Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston, Idaho. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Lewiston, Knepper was a member of the 49th Fighter Squadron, 14th Fighter Group, in the North African and Mediterranean Theater. He went missing in action July 10, 1943, at age 27, after the P-38 “Lightning” aircraft he was piloting was struck by heavy anti-aircraft fire near Caltagirone, Italy.



He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 10, 2023, after his remains were excavated from the crash site between 2015 and 2023 for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about 2nd Lt. Knepper go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3768785/pilot-accounted-for-from-wwii-knepper-a/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 509-780-9749.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 Story ID: 477872