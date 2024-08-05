Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Denver, Colorado

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Harold A. Schafer, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred July 29 at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colorado. Horan & McConaty Funeral Service and Cremation will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Denver, Schafer was assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 357th Infantry Regiment, 90th Infantry Division. He was killed in action Dec. 10, 1944, at age 28, while engaged in battle with German forces, north of Dillingen, Germany.



Schafer was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 26, 2023, after his remains were exhumed in August 2021 from Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Staff Sgt. Schafer go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3745850/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-schafer-h/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Horan & McConaty Funeral Service and Cremation, 303-986-9615.



-30-

