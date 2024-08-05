Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-10 Participate in CARAT Thailand to Expand Maritime Partnership

    PATTAYA, Thailand, (July 23, 2024) Lt. Robert Rich, right, a pilot assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP-10), conducts training on a P-8A Poseidon with an officer assigned to Royal Thai Navy Air Division 101 Squadron during a static display.

    Courtesy Photo | PATTAYA, Thailand, (July 23, 2024) Lt. Robert Rich, right, a pilot assigned to Patrol...... read more read more

    THAILAND

    07.18.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Commander Task Force 72

    CARAT Thailand is designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability between the Royal Thai Navy and U.S. Navy. The exercise series enhances U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

    “Working with the Royal Thai Navy and seeing the interoperability, collaboration, and training between our Navies was fulfilling and rewarding,” said Naval Air Crewman (Operator) 2nd Class Logan Aldrich, assigned to VP-10.

    “The multinational CARAT exercise with the Royal Thai Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy, for the first time since 2017, brought our three countries together for an excellent training, development and operational exercise to strengthen relationships and forward regional goals,” said Lt. Cmdr. Lucas Skalski, Officer in Charge, VP-10.

    The nations conducted at-sea training that included anti-submarine warfare, air defense exercises, search and rescue, and surface action group coordination.

    The “Red Lancers” of VP-10, are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently on a rotational deployment operating from multiple locations including Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations, supporting Commander, Task Force 72, U.S. Seventh Fleet, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

    7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 09:09
    Story ID: 477865
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-10 Participate in CARAT Thailand to Expand Maritime Partnership, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    PATTAYA, Thailand, (July 23, 2024) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 meet with the Royal Thai Navy Air Division 102 and 104 Squadrons and view the Dornier Do-228 Next Generation aircraft during CARAT Thailand, July 23, 2024.
    PATTAYA, Thailand, (July 23, 2024) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 show the P-8A flight crew equipment and survival equipment during a tour of a static display during CARAT Thailand, July 23, 2024.
    PATTAYA, Thailand, (July 24, 2024) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 conduct an expendable mobile anti-submarine warfare training target, air defense exercise and maritime domain awareness flight with members of the Royal Thai Air Division.
    PATTAYA, Thailand, (July 22, 2024) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 meet with Royal Thai Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy operations officers prior to the commencement of CARAT Thailand 2024, July 22, 2024.
    PATTAYA, Thailand, (July 23, 2024) Lt. Robert Rich, right, a pilot assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP-10), conducts training on a P-8A Poseidon with an officer assigned to Royal Thai Navy Air Division 101 Squadron during a static display.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy vp-10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download