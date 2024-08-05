VP-10 Participate in CARAT Thailand to Expand Maritime Partnership

Courtesy Photo | PATTAYA, Thailand, (July 23, 2024) Lt. Robert Rich, right, a pilot assigned to Patrol...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PATTAYA, Thailand, (July 23, 2024) Lt. Robert Rich, right, a pilot assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP-10), conducts training on a P-8A Poseidon with an officer assigned to Royal Thai Navy Air Division 101 Squadron during a static display at CARAT Thailand 2024, July 23, 2024. VP-10 is currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility where they will conduct maritime patrol, reconnaissance and theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Lucas Skalski) see less | View Image Page

CARAT Thailand is designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability between the Royal Thai Navy and U.S. Navy. The exercise series enhances U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.



“Working with the Royal Thai Navy and seeing the interoperability, collaboration, and training between our Navies was fulfilling and rewarding,” said Naval Air Crewman (Operator) 2nd Class Logan Aldrich, assigned to VP-10.



“The multinational CARAT exercise with the Royal Thai Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy, for the first time since 2017, brought our three countries together for an excellent training, development and operational exercise to strengthen relationships and forward regional goals,” said Lt. Cmdr. Lucas Skalski, Officer in Charge, VP-10.



The nations conducted at-sea training that included anti-submarine warfare, air defense exercises, search and rescue, and surface action group coordination.



The “Red Lancers” of VP-10, are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently on a rotational deployment operating from multiple locations including Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations, supporting Commander, Task Force 72, U.S. Seventh Fleet, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.