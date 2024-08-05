Holston Army Ammunition Plant gets new commander

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. J. Mike Paul (center) is the new commander of the Holston Army Ammunition...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. J. Mike Paul (center) is the new commander of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant. Paul, who replaces Lt. Col. Joel Calo, accepted the responsibilities during a change of command ceremony Thursday morning. Change of command ceremonies are simple, yet traditional events that are rich with symbolism and heritage. Key to the ceremonies is the passing of the unit's colors. (Morgan Ard, Holston Army Ammunition Plant) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. J. Mike Paul is the new commander of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant.



Paul, who replaces Lt. Col. Joel Calo, accepted the responsibilities during a change of command ceremony last Thursday morning.



Col. Collin Keenan, the commander of the Pine Bluff Arsenal, officiated the event.



“Mike has many command level, operational and logistics assignments since his commissioning. Likewise, his civil and professional military education, coupled with his expertise and leadership at various levels of command, has unquestionably prepared him to lead Holston Army Ammunition Plant,” Keenan said. “By diligently focusing on establishing priorities, empowering his new team, and fostering a positive and winning mindset among the workforce, I’m confident he will build upon the incredible reputation Holston enjoys in this community and throughout our Army today.”



Paul served in the Kentucky National Guard with the 20th Special Forces Group in the Simultaneous Membership Program. In 2006, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the Transportation Corps from the Army ROTC program at the University of Louisville, Kentucky. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Louisville.



HSAAP, a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command, produces a wide range of high-quality explosives for the Department of Defense.



JMC provides the joint forces with ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the speed of war, sustaining global readiness. JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to combat units wherever they are stationed or deployed.